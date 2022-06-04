U.S. finds no evidence flaws in Dominion voting machines were ever exploited

The U.S. discovered no proof that flaws in Dominion voting machines have been ever exploited, together with within the 2020 election, in accordance with a new bulletin launched Friday by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company.

“Whereas these vulnerabilities current dangers that ought to be mitigated as quickly as attainable, CISA has no proof that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections,” the advisory reads.

In a statement Friday, CISA Director Jen Easterly wrote, “Over the previous week, we have been working with election officers on info relating to vulnerabilities affecting sure variations of Dominion Voting Programs’ software program.” She continued, “Right this moment, we’re releasing this info publicly.”

The bulletin — circulated amongst state election officers earlier this week and publicly shared on-line, Friday — marks the primary time CISA has used its vulnerability disclosure program to probe voting machines. This system, first established in 2019, has examined and disclosed a whole bunch of vulnerabilities in each business and industrial use, flagged by researchers throughout the nation and world.

In response to Easterly, CISA is “intently engaged with election officers throughout the nation to assist them deal with these vulnerabilities by making use of the mitigations advisable within the advisory.”

CISA has recognized 9 flaws inside sure variations of Dominion Voting Programs ImageCast X software program. The issues, a few of which stem instantly from machine design, are pretty technical and would doubtless require any perpetrator to have direct, bodily entry to voting units and/or different gear polling administration gear.

The CISA advisory, beforehand reported by the Washington Publish, recommends a number of mitigation measures for states utilizing the voting machines to detect or forestall exploitation of recognized vulnerabilities.

The director famous in her assertion that a lot of CISA’s advisable mitigations “are sometimes customary observe in jurisdictions the place these units are in use” and “are capable of detect exploitation of those vulnerabilities and in lots of instances would forestall makes an attempt solely if diligently utilized, making it not possible {that a} malicious actor may exploit these vulnerabilities to have an effect on an election.”

The advisory additionally factors out that there are a selection of limitations to making the most of the issues within the voting machines.

“Exploitation of those vulnerabilities would require bodily entry to particular person ImageCast X units, entry to the Election Administration System (EMS), or the flexibility to change information earlier than they’re uploaded to ImageCast X units,” the advisory outlines. “Jurisdictions can forestall and/or detect the exploitation of those vulnerabilities by diligently making use of the mitigations advisable on this advisory, together with technical, bodily, and operational controls that restrict unauthorized entry or manipulation of voting programs.”

In a single flaw recognized by CISA, “the authentication mechanism utilized by voters to activate a voting session on the examined model of ImageCast X is inclined to forgery,” in accordance with the advisory. “An attacker may leverage this vulnerability to print an arbitrary variety of ballots with out authorization.”

The ImageCast X voting machine permits voters to decide on their most well-liked candidates on a contact display after which print a paper file, just like what voters did in Georgia through the election of 2020. However the gadget may also be utilized as a purely digital voting machine, with out paper ballots.

Dominion voting programs, a producer of voting machines utilized in 28 states, fell into the highlight following the 2020 election after supporters of former president Donald Trump claimed with out proof that such machines have been used to tamper with ballots or rig ends in claims debunked by fact-checkers. High election officers — together with Georgia’s Republican secretary of state and governor — repeatedly insisted there was no proof of breaches or modified election outcomes. A Georgia choose beforehand dismissed a lawsuit alleging voter fraud within the 2020 election.

In January 2021, Dominion filed a $1.three billion defamation lawsuit in opposition to lawyer Sidney Powell, citing her repeated allegations that the corporate modified votes for Trump to votes for Biden. The corporate has additionally sued former Trump marketing campaign advisor Rudy Giuliani for making comparable statements. Litigation stays ongoing.

