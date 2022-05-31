U.S. gas prices could soon top $5 a gallon, analysts say

Motorists hoping for some reduction on the pump ought to suppose once more.

Gasoline costs nationally might attain $5 a gallon on common by as early as June 17, in accordance with Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices throughout the nation. That is up from the present nationwide common of $4.62 a gallon, already a file excessive, in accordance with AAA.

People are paying record-high costs for gasoline because the summer time journey season arrives — a problem that is weighing on extra shoppers as they make their trip plans than rising COVID-19 charges, in accordance with a brand new survey from Morning Seek the advice of. At a handful of stations in California, gasoline now tops the federal minimal wage of $7.25 per hour.

What’s driving costs

A spread of things are combining to maintain gasoline costs excessive. That would equate into months of monetary ache for hundreds of thousands of U.S. households, with the everyday driver spending about $4,800 on fuel at an annual charge, up from $2,800 a yr in the past.

The benchmark Brent crude oil is now buying and selling at about $118 per barrel, or 71% larger than a yr earlier, in accordance with FactSet. Demand from shoppers and companies has spiked because the financial system recovered from the preliminary COVID-19 pandemic, however refineries aren’t maintaining with demand.

In the meantime, Russia’s warfare in Ukraine is pushing costs larger because the U.S. and different nations prohibit purchases of Russian power merchandise. This week, European Union leaders agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports to members of the buying and selling bloc by year-end.

The Biden administration has tried to decrease fuel costs by tapping the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However that might solely accomplish that a lot, De Haan famous.

“There may be the temptation to suppose an American politician can do one thing, however they do not have management over the worldwide levers of provide and demand,” De Haan advised CBS MoneyWatch. “Take a look at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – that seemed like an enormous announcement, however costs saved going up.”

$6 a gallon by August?

Drivers may very well be paying a mean per-gallon worth of $6.20 by August, in accordance with JPMorgan analyst Natasha Kaneva in a Might 17 report.

Like De Haan, Kaneva defined the surge in fuel costs by pointing to decrease provide and better demand. Refineries normally produce extra fuel in anticipation of a rise in driving through the summer time. However fuel inventories within the U.S. are declining, and now sit at their lowest seasonal ranges since 2019, she famous.

“U.S. shoppers shouldn’t anticipate a lot in the best way of reduction in costs on the pump till the tip of the yr,” Kaneva predicted.

Nonetheless, solely about half of People say they’re chopping again on driving because of the excessive value, in accordance with a GOBankingRates survey.



Recommendations on saving cash as costs climb 05:51

One cause that many drivers is probably not chopping again: At the moment’s gasoline costs are nonetheless beneath their peak in 2008 on an inflation-adjusted foundation. In immediately’s {dollars}, the 2008 worth was nearer to $5.25 a gallon.

As costs on the pump soar, some U.S. states try to ease the ache. Beginning June 1, New York will droop its 16 cents per gallon fuel tax by way of the tip of the yr. Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland have additionally quickly lifted their fuel taxes, whereas different states are contemplating suspending them.