U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will allow raised fists, kneeling during anthem

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Tuesday that it’ll permit athletes to kneel through the nationwide anthem and lift their fists at Olympic trials, because the group continues to overview the decades-long coverage of banning protests on the Video games forward of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In a nine-page document released Tuesday, the committee outlined racial and social demonstrations that may “not be punished or undermined” by the USOPC or impression an athlete’s participation within the Olympic and Paralympic Trials occasions. The steering, which got here with the assistance of the athlete-led Crew USA Council on Racial and Social Justice, comes months after the USOPC introduced in December it could not self-discipline gamers for protesting peacefully on the Olympics and Pan American Video games.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirchland said in a letter to athletes that the brand new guidelines defines the “latitude” for them to “specific their private views on racial and social justice in a respectful means, and with out concern of sanction from the USOPC.”

Among the many allowed protests embrace: elevating a fist on the medal podium; kneeing on the medal podium or nationwide anthem; and sporting a hat with phrases comparable to “Black Lives Matter,” “Trans Lives Matter” or phrases comparable to “equality” or “justice.” The USOPC can be allowing athletes to orally advocate for BIPOC people or different traditionally underrepresented or marginalized teams in addition to talking out in opposition to police violence and systemic police discrimination in opposition to Black or different marginalized teams.

The committee additionally listed participant demonstrations that may be thought of “impermissible acts.” USOPC stated it could not permit the sporting of a hat or face masks depicting a hate image or hate speech as outlined by the Anti-Defamation League; making hand gestures affiliated with hate teams; violent protests or acts that injury property on the Trials venue or hurt different folks; and utilizing language expressing hatred or discriminatory remarks towards traditionally marginalized teams.

All demonstrations are topic to overview by the USOPC, and people athletes who have interaction in protests might proceed to compete till a full overview and listening to is carried out.

The USOPC stated it could consider the steering once more earlier than the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee and the Worldwide Paralympic Committee have jurisdiction over the Olympic and Paralympic Video games, and will implement the controversial Rule 50. Beneath the rule, collaborating group members and athletes should not allowed to partake in any demonstration through the Olympic and Paralympic Video games. However every nation’s governing athletic organizations, such because the USOPC, are tasked with punishing athletes for a violation.

On the Mexico Metropolis Summer season Olympics in 1968, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos (who received the gold and bronze medals, respectively, within the 200 meters) wore beads in honor of lynching victims, and because the nationwide anthem performed, hung their heads and raised their fists in a salute Carlos says was not anti-American, however pro-Black. AP File Photograph



Greater than 52 years in the past, the USOPC famously suspended monitor stars and medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos and despatched them house after they raised their fists on the 1968 Olympics in Mexico Metropolis. Extra not too long ago, fencer Race Imboden and thrower Gwen Berry, who demonstrated on the 2019 Pan American Video games, got a probation by the USOPC, which was later overturned by the group. Imboden, who’s a part of the Crew USA Council on Racial and Social Justice, advised CBS Information final yr that Rule 50 “silences” athletes and talked about USOPC altering its long-held stance.

“What we need to see, and what we’re seeing is that the [USOPC] realizes, as many organizations within the U.S. are proper now, that they’ve to face with the folks as a result of the folks have the facility,” he stated on the time.

The rescheduled Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo are lower than 114 and 146 days away, respectively.

