U.S. Postal Worker Deposited Checks Stolen From Mail: Sarasota Police

SARASOTA, FL — A U.S. Postal Service worker in Bradenton named Anabel Ossombi has been charged with a couple of felonies for allegedly depositing stolen exams from the mail into her private financial institution accounts, consistent with a news unencumber from the Sarasota Police Department.

The fees in opposition to Ossombi come with felony use of private id (over 30 sufferers), scheme to defraud (over $50,000), and cash laundering. She used to be apprehended on Wednesday whilst operating on the post place of business on Beneva Road and brought to Sarasota County Jail.

Starting in January, police detectives and the USPS Office of Inspector General started investigating Ossombi’s test fraud after two people reported that they by no means won buyer exams. The two stated that an organization had paid them for merchandise with mailed exams, however those exams by no means arrived. The exams had been in all probability deposited into questionable accounts, consistent with the companies.

After acquiring subpoenas for financial institution information, police had been ready to verify that Ossombi fraudulently deposited a complete of 75 other exams, amounting to $70,109.28, and 60 sufferers had filed proceedings about those deposits. Ossombi is suspected of creating those deposits between May 2022 and April of this yr.

In the process the probe, detectives interviewed 13 managers, accountants, and bookkeepers from 13 of the 60 companies who had fallen prey to the test fraud conspiracy. All 13 reported that they’d despatched exams throughout the USPS, which have been both picked up by means of a USPS worker or dropped off at considered one of 3 Sarasota-based USPS places. Police found out that Ossombi labored in any respect 3 places on the time of her USPS employment.

The investigation remains to be ongoing, and police consider that there may well be extra sufferers on this case. Anyone with information is inspired to touch Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or go away an nameless tip with Crime Stoppers by means of calling 941-366-TIPS or on-line at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.