U.S. Rep. asks for monitor in Tarrant County election boss search

Amidst the surprising resignation of Heider Garcia, Tarrant County’s former Election Administrator, Congressman Marc Veasey has referred to as for the U.S. Department of Justice to ship in a federal monitor to supply county oversight. In Garcia’s resignation letter, he referenced political drive from Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare.

Veasey believes it’s time to rectify the subject with a federal monitor from the U.S. Department of Justice. “You have a partisan elected official that’s probably trying to further their own political career and political agenda by being some sort of a hero instead of just running fair elections,” Veasey mentioned on Inside Texas Politics.

Veasey additional added that the following elections administrator will have to prioritize honest and unbiased elections somewhat than partisan politics. Meanwhile, Judge O’Hare has denied pressuring Garcia to renounce voluntarily.

When requested about Veasey’s touch upon federal oversight, O’Hare referred to as it a “stupid comment.” Along with discussing Tarrant County elections, Veasey mentioned President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, declaring that Biden’s age isn’t a priority for him in any respect.