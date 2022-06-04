U.S. safety regulators receive over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

Greater than 750 Tesla house owners have complained to U.S. security regulators that automobiles working on the automaker’s partially automated driving methods have immediately stopped on roadways for no obvious purpose.

The Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration revealed the quantity in an in depth info request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the company’s web site.

The 14-page letter dated Could four asks the automaker for all client and discipline reviews it has obtained about false braking, in addition to reviews of crashes, accidents, deaths and property injury claims. It additionally asks whether or not the corporate’s “Full Self Driving” and computerized emergency braking methods have been lively on the time of any incident.

The company started investigating phantom braking in Tesla’s Fashions three and Y final February after getting 354 complaints. The probe covers an estimated 416,00zero autos from the 2021 and 2022 mannequin years. In February, the company mentioned it had no reviews of crashes or accidents.



The letter offers Tesla a deadline of June 20 to answer the data request however says the corporate can ask for an extension.

A message was left early Friday searching for remark from Tesla.

Automated driver-assist points



In opening the probe, the company mentioned it was trying into autos geared up with automated driver-assist options akin to adaptive cruise management and “Autopilot,” which permits them to robotically brake and steer inside their lanes.

“Complainants report that the fast deceleration can happen with out warning, and sometimes repeatedly throughout a single drive cycle,” the company mentioned.

Many homeowners wrote of their complaints that they feared a rear-end crash on a freeway.

Within the letter, NHTSA asks for the preliminary velocity of when the automobiles started to brake, the ultimate velocity, and the common deceleration. It additionally asks if the automated methods detected a goal impediment, and whether or not Tesla has video of the braking incidents.

The company is now searching for info on guarantee claims for phantom braking together with the house owners’ names and what repairs have been made. It is also searching for info on Tesla’s sensors, any testing or investigations into the braking issues, or if any modifications have been made.

The letter focuses on Tesla’s testing of the automated methods relating to detecting steel bridges, s-shaped curves, oncoming and cross site visitors, and totally different sizes of autos together with giant vehicles. The company additionally needs info on how cameras cope with reflections, shadows, glare and blockage on account of snow or heavy rain.



The company asks Tesla to element its evaluation of the “alleged defect” within the automated methods, together with what prompted the pointless braking, what failed, and the chance to motorized vehicle security that the issue poses. It asks Tesla “what warnings, if any, the operator and the opposite individuals each inside and out of doors the automobile would have that the alleged defect was occurring, or topic part was malfunctioning.”

The probe is one other in a string of enforcement efforts by the company that embrace Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” software program. Regardless of their names, neither characteristic can drive the autos with out folks supervising.

4 investigations, 23 remembers in three years

It is the fourth formal investigation of the Texas automaker prior to now three years, and NHTSA is supervising 23 Tesla remembers since January of 2021.

The company is also investigating complaints that the automated emergency braking methods on greater than 1.7 million newer Hondas can cease the autos for no purpose.

As well as, NHTSA has a broader probe beneath means into crashes involving partially automated driving methods from all automakers. Since 2016, the company has despatched groups to 34 crashes by which the methods have been both in use or suspected of working. Of the 34, 28 concerned Teslas.

Fifteen folks died within the crashes that NHTSA is investigating, and at the very least 15 extra have been harm. Of the deaths, 14 occurred in crashes involving Teslas, company paperwork say.

NHTSA is also investigating why Teslas on Autopilot have crashed into emergency autos parked on roads.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have been preventing with U.S. and California authorities businesses for years, sparring with NHTSA and most notably with the Securities and Change Fee.

