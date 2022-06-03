U.S. sanctions “corrupt” Mexican police official and alleged cartel hitman

The U.S. authorities introduced sanctions Thursday in opposition to six individuals in Mexico, together with a “corrupt” police official, for aiding the Jalisco drug cartel. The U.S. Division of the Treasury’s Workplace of International Property Management, or OFAC, says the police official gave info to Mexico’s most violent and highly effective gang, often known as CJNG.

The workplace mentioned Jalisco native police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza “supplies legislation enforcement info to CJNG in alternate for bribes.”

The sanctions additionally goal Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon, allegedly a hitman for the cartel within the resort metropolis of Puerto Vallarta. The workplace mentioned Pinzon is a part of an “enforcement group” for the cartel that “orchestrates assassinations of rivals and politicians utilizing high-powered weaponry.”

The sanctions additionally goal kin of deceased Jalisco cartel lieutenant Saul Alejandro Rincon Godoy.

“Violence and corruption have been essential to CJNG’s development previously decade,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and monetary intelligence, mentioned in a press release.

The Division of Justice considers the Jalisco cartel to be “one of many 5 most harmful transnational legal organizations on the earth.”

A convoy of automobiles from the Mexican military are seen on patrol in Aguililla, Mexico, on April 23, 2021. Aguililla was being threatened because of the confrontation of organized crime teams referred to as the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel, or CJNG, and the Michoacan Household, now referred to as Viagras. Enrique Castro/AFP by way of Getty Pictures



Final month, Mexican authorities introduced they captured a suspected chief of the cartel. Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, often known as “El Señorón” or “XL” or “Frank,” was apprehended within the vacationer metropolis of Mazatlan, within the northwest state of Sinaloa, in an operation carried out by navy brokers.

The pinnacle of CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, is without doubt one of the most wished drug lords on the earth, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration providing $10 million for his arrest.

Mexico has been trapped in a spiral of cartel-related violence that has left greater than 340,000 lifeless since 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with federal troops. In April, authorities mentioned suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnapped two off-duty feminine troopers at gunpoint for a number of hours.

That very same month, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that Mexico had dissolved a particular unit educated by U.S. authorities to struggle drug cartels as a result of it was infiltrated by criminals.