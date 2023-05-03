Texas

U.S. sending 1,500 troops to southern border to deal with migrant surge

May 3, 2023
BC_Reporter

The Biden administration is dispatching 1,500 troops to the southern border to address the anticipated surge of migrants. As noted by Weijia Jiang, the soldiers are expected to remain stationed at the border for a period of 90 days. Stay ahead of the news by receiving browser notifications for live events, breaking news, and exclusive reporting from CBS News. Turn on your notifications now.

