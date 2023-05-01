Florida

U.S. Supreme Court asked to halt

May 1, 2023
posting


Attorneys representing Darryl Barwick, a Death Row inmate, have filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to droop his scheduled execution on Wednesday for the 1986 homicide of a lady in Bay County, Florida.

In the paperwork filed on Friday, the lawyers asked a keep of execution and steered the justices to cope with considerations relating to Florida’s clemency job. These filings got here after a federal district pass judgement on and an appeals courtroom refused to keep the execution due to clemency-related problems.

On Friday, the Florida Supreme Court additionally disregarded different arguments geared toward delaying the execution.

Background:Darryl Barwick was once convicted of brutally stabbing a sunbather when he was once 19. He now faces justice 36 years later.

