U.S. Supreme Court backs Florida in Medicaid cost dispute – Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE — Almost 14 years after a Lee County lady was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Courtroom on Monday acknowledged Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a little bit of the money it paid for her preliminary care.

Justices, in a 7-2 opinion, sided with the Florida Company for Well being Care Administration in a case that drew consideration from officers all through the nation.

The dispute stemmed from a November 2008 accident through which Gianinna Gallardo was struck by a truck after getting off a Lee County school bus. Florida’s Medicaid program paid $862,688 to cowl preliminary medical payments for Gallardo, who was 13 on the time of the accident and stays in a “persistent vegetative state,” consistent with the Supreme Courtroom opinion.

Gallardo’s mom and father filed a lawsuit in opposition to the truck’s proprietor, its driver and the Lee County College Board and reached an $800,000 settlement. The settlement designated $35,367 for earlier medical payments, with an unspecified amount earmarked for future medical payments, consistent with the opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Citing a system in state regulation, the Company for Well being Care Administration, which runs most of Florida’s Medicaid program, acknowledged it was entitled to recoup $300,000 of the $800,000 settlement. However attorneys for the Gallardo family argued that the state should not be ready to recuperate money earmarked for future medical payments.

The Supreme Courtroom, nonetheless, upheld a name by the eleventh U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals that backed the state.

“Below (a bit of federal legislation), Florida might search reimbursement from settlement quantities representing ‘fee for medical care,’ previous or future,” Thomas wrote in a 16-page opinion joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

However Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justice Stephen Breyer, wrote that the majority opinion “is inconsistent with the construction of the Medicaid program and can trigger useless unfairness and disruption.”

Sotomayor moreover wrote that Medicaid “will not be a mortgage.”

“If a Medicaid beneficiary’s monetary circumstances change and a beneficiary positive aspects the flexibility to pay for his or her personal medical bills, the beneficiary will not be obligated to repay the state for previous bills, regardless of the magnitude of the change in circumstances,” the dissent acknowledged. “Somewhat, the bizarre consequence is that the person merely turns into ineligible for advantages transferring ahead.”

Gallardo has continued to acquire Medicaid benefits. Sotomayor wrote that money from the licensed settlement was positioned in what is named a selected desires perception, which can pay payments not lined by Medicaid.

The U.S. Division of Justice lined up with the Gallardo family on the Supreme Courtroom, whereas 14 states and groups such as a result of the Nationwide Convention of State Legislatures backed the Company for Well being Care Administration.