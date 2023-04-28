U.S. to develop new processing centers for migrants in Latin America





The United States govt is lately putting in place new processing centers to accommodate migrants in Latin America. This follows the verdict to finish the Title 42 coverage, which was once carried out right through the pandemic to save you the coming of migrants on public well being grounds. The Biden management has been proactive in growing a new plan to procedure migrants who is also searching for safe haven in the USA. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has supplied an replace on the main points of this plan, highlighting the White House's efforts to make the transition from Title 42 as easy as conceivable. By doing so, the federal government goals to be sure that the wishes of migrants are met whilst additionally prioritizing public well being and protection.