U.S. to drop COVID testing requirement for international travelers flying to the U.S.

The Biden administration will quickly get rid of the requirement that U.S.-bound air travelers current a unfavorable COVID-19 take a look at earlier than departure, in accordance to a senior administration official.

The elimination of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement will go into impact Sunday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m. The official burdened that the requirement might be reinstated if vital. CNN first reported the coverage change.

The senior administration official stated the CDC made the willpower based mostly on science and knowledge that this requirement is now not vital presently. The CDC will do a reassessment of the resolution in 90 days. The official identified this transfer is feasible due to developments in remedies and vaccines.

The CDC nonetheless recommends COVID-19 testing earlier than any type of air journey.

According to the World Health Organization, the variety of new weekly COVID-19 circumstances has continued to decline since its peak in January 2022, as has the variety of new weekly deaths. Still, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that there is not sufficient testing globally, and vaccination charges are significantly low in low-income nations.