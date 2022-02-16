Uber Driver Naponica Brooks Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting 73-Year-Old Customer – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on for Naponica Brooks, 22, after she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old woman who was her Uber customer on Valentine’s Day.

“Naponica Brooks is currently wanted by law enforcement for injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” said Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies found the victim after Brooks allegedly threw the woman out of the car after she asked her to stop texting and driving. The woman told police Brooks wasn’t paying attention and almost hit another car. That’s when Brooks became “irate” and pulled into a parking lot.

The victim told police Brooks grabbed her purse, threw it, then grabbed the woman yanked her out of the car. As the woman was calling 911, Brooks allegedly snatched her phone too, throwing it the ground before fleeing the scene.

Police said a witness saw the assault on the elderly woman, contacted law enforcement and provided a license plate number. Video surveillance also captured the incident.

Further investigation revealed that Brooks’ car was linked to a recent aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case with the Baytown Police Department. They identified Brooks as a suspect in that case as well.

