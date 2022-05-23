UCF softball beats Michigan, advances to first NCAA Super Regionals – Orlando Sentinel

After a low scoring, 11-inning win over Michigan was needed Saturday to reach to the NCAA Orlando Regional Final, UCF softball made sure extra innings weren’t necessary Sunday against the Wolverines to make history.
The Knights (49-12) captured their third win of the weekend 9-4 over Michigan (37-18) to become the first team in program history to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
“I’m just so proud of the fight of this team,” UCF coach Cindy Ball-Malone said. “I’m super proud of these women, what they’ve done and the odds they fought against. The show keeps going.”
Serving as the road team at home due to the nature of a rematch in an NCAA regional, the Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning — thanks to three straight walks from Michigan.
After Allyse Volpe singled to open the game, Kennedy Searcy reached on a fielder’s choice and Shannon Doherty got to first, Maddie Bejarano was walked to score a free run with two outs.
Johneisha Rowe reached base on balls before Michigan walked Justene Molina and the Knights found themselves up three runs in the first.
“They’re just as big as base hit or a home run,” Ball-Malone said about the runs scored by walks. “For us to walk… A lot of people swing and miss at those balls out of the zone.”
UCF freshman Ashleigh Griffin homered to open the top of third inning to give UCF a 4-0 lead. The Knights then loaded the bases again letting a run score after Searcy was hit by a pitch.
Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the third, Michigan responded with two runs scored off Kristina Burkhardt’s single up the middle.
Orlando native Lexie Blair brought home Burkhardt in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 5-4.
The Knights added three insurances runs in the top of the sixth beginning with a 2 RBI single to left field from Griffin that scored Jada Cody and Searcy.
“This journey has been amazing,” Griffin said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better and I couldn’t do it without my coaches or any of my teammates who have powered me each day.”
Rowe singled through the left side to let Katie Burge, who was pinch running for Griffin, score due to a fielding error by Michigan. Entering the 7th inning, UCF lead 8-3.
Griffin hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the final inning that scored Cody from third base making it a 9-3 game.
Michigan threatened a come back in the bottom of the 7th inning cutting the deficit to five runs with runners on second and third. Ellie Sieler lined out to Micaela Macario to end the game.
“It’s hard to put into words what that moment was for all of us,” UCF pitcher Kama Woodall, who closed out the game for the Knights, said about the final out. “The only thing I can describe it as is just electric.”
The Knights move onto the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend and will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the No. 1 Sooners (52-2) in a best-of-three series for the spot in the Women’s College World Series.
UCF is looking forward to the challenge of facing the top team in the country in Oklahoma.
“It’s exciting,” UCF ace Gianna Mancha said. “Everyone wants to play them so now our’s chance.”
Added Griffin: “We can’t wait.”
