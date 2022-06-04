UCLA drops NCAA Baseball Tournament opener to Florida State – Whittier Daily News

UCLA pitcher Max Rajcic throws to the plate all through their NCAA regional opener in the direction of Florida State on Friday in Auburn, Ala. Florida State gained, 5-3. (AP Photograph/Butch Dill)

The UCLA baseball workers obtained right here up wanting capturing a No. 1 seed and web internet hosting the regional spherical of the NCAA Event. As an alternative, the Bruins needed to fly to Alabama mid-week, and stand up at 5:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. on the West Coast – on Friday to place collectively for an 11 a.m. first pitch to open the Auburn Regional in the direction of Florida State.

And the No. 2 seed Bruins as soon as extra obtained right here up transient, discovering themselves quickly on the purpose of elimination after falling, 5-3, to No. Three seed Florida State at Plainsman Park in Auburn.

The Bruins (38-23) will sort out Southeastern Louisiana (30-30) in an elimination sport on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. The Lions had been crushed, 19-7, by regional host Auburn (38-19), the No. 14 nationwide seed, on Friday.

UCLA had possibilities to rally late, nevertheless the Bruins left the bases loaded inside the sixth and Carson Yates lined out to transient with the tying run on third and two out inside the eighth after that they’d plated a run on a wild pitch.

“There have been quite a lot of hard-fought innings, quite a lot of hard-fought zeroes,” UCLA head coach John Savage talked about. “They did somewhat bit extra. We had some alternatives, however they did somewhat bit extra with their alternatives than we did, so sadly we got here out on brief finish.”

UCLA cut back a 3-Zero Florida State result in one run inside the bottom of the fifth, nevertheless the Seminoles (34-23) answered with a run inside the sixth.

Alex Toral gave Florida State some insurance coverage protection inside the ninth with an prolonged homer to correct off Bruins reliever Alonzo Tredwell to present the Seminoles a two-run cushion.

Savage didn’t blame the top end result on the early start time, nevertheless he did question why the first pitch was sooner than noon. The second sport on Friday between Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana was not scheduled to start until 7 p.m. native time.

“I don’t know why we’re taking part in at 11,” Savage talked about. “I get the time in between video games. (12 p.m. to six p.m.) appears to be somewhat extra regular to me, over 25-30 years of (teaching) D-1 baseball. However it’s what it’s.”

The game started as a pitchers’ duel between two of the easiest throwers in class baseball. UCLA’s Max Rajcic did not pitch inside the Pac-12 Event because of an oblique harm, nevertheless he entered the postseason coming off two Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week awards in Could. Florida State’s Parker Messick, within the meantime, was third in Division I in strikeouts with 140.

Each pitchers cruised inside the early part of the game nevertheless weren’t as sharp later.

Rajcic allowed four runs on 5 hits in six innings. Messick went 5 innings and allowed two runs.

“I believed each groups did a extremely good job of placing two fairly good pitchers into some powerful conditions,” Savage talked about.

Within the fifth, Messick allowed his first hit given that first inning on a solo shot to left by Yates. Two further runners reached base sooner than Jake Palmer singled in Kenny Oyama to scale back the Florida State result in 3-2.

Rajcic retired 11 consecutive Florida State batters sooner than working into hassle inside the fifth, when the Seminoles expanded their result in 3-Zero off of a two-run triple by Jordan Carrion.

“It was good to be again,” Rajcic talked about. “Clearly the end result wasn’t what we wished, however my aim is to present the most effective probability for my staff to win and attempt to compete.”

Florida State struck first on a two-out RBI single inside the first inning by James Tibbs after which threatened for further by loading the bases, nevertheless Rajcic purchased Logan Lacey to flooring out to complete the physique.

In a regional that features three teams – Auburn, UCLA and Florida State – that had been ranked inside the excessive 10 in some unspecified time sooner or later this season, the Bruins are hardly out of competitors inside the bracket, as long as they will salvage their season Saturday morning.

Savage recognized that his workers was on this place last week, when UCLA misplaced to Cal to open the Pac-12 Event nevertheless beat Washington the following day after which gained three further video video games sooner than being eradicated by Oregon State inside the divisional final.

“Hey man, it’s baseball,” Savage talked about. “It’s the playoffs. You reside for one more day.”