UCLA drops NCAA Baseball Tournament opener to Florida State – Whittier Daily News

The UCLA baseball staff got here up wanting capturing a No. 1 seed and internet hosting the regional spherical of the NCAA Match. As a substitute, the Bruins needed to fly to Alabama mid-week, and get up at 5:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. on the West Coast – on Friday to arrange for an 11 a.m. first pitch to open the Auburn Regional towards Florida State.
And the No. 2 seed Bruins once more got here up quick, discovering themselves shortly getting ready to elimination after falling, 5-3, to No. Three seed Florida State at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
The Bruins will tackle the loser of the sport between No. 14 nationwide seed Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana later Friday in a must-win showdown on Saturday to maintain their season alive.
UCLA (38-23) had possibilities to rally late, however the Bruins left the bases loaded within the sixth and Carson Yates lined out to quick with the tying run on third and two out within the eighth after they’d plated a run on a wild pitch.
“There have been numerous hard-fought innings, numerous hard-fought zeroes,” UCLA head coach John Savage mentioned. “They did a bit of bit extra. We had some alternatives, however they did a bit of bit extra with their alternatives than we did, so sadly we got here out on quick finish.”
UCLA lower a 3-Zero Florida State result in one run within the backside of the fifth, however the Seminoles (34-23) answered with a run within the sixth.
Alex Toral gave Florida State some insurance coverage within the ninth with an extended homer to proper off Bruins reliever Alonzo Tredwell to provide the Seminoles a two-run cushion.
Savage didn’t blame the end result on the early begin time, however he did query why the primary pitch was earlier than midday. The second recreation on Friday between Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana was not scheduled to start out till 7 p.m. native time.
“I don’t know why we’re taking part in at 11,” Savage mentioned. “I get the time in between video games. (12 p.m. to six p.m.) appears to be a bit of extra regular to me, over 25-30 years of (teaching) D-1 baseball. However it’s what it’s.”
The sport began as a pitchers’ duel between two of the very best throwers in faculty baseball. UCLA’s Max Rajcic didn’t pitch within the Pac-12 Match because of an indirect harm, however he entered the postseason coming off two Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week awards in Could. Florida State’s Parker Messick, in the meantime, was third in Division I in strikeouts with 140.
Each pitchers cruised within the early a part of the sport however weren’t as sharp later.
Rajcic allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in six innings. Messick went 5 innings and allowed two runs.
“I assumed each groups did a extremely good job of placing two fairly good pitchers into some robust conditions,” Savage mentioned.
Within the fifth, Messick allowed his first hit for the reason that first inning on a solo shot to left by Yates. Two extra runners reached base earlier than Jake Palmer singled in Kenny Oyama to chop the Florida State result in 3-2.
Rajcic retired 11 consecutive Florida State batters earlier than working into hassle within the fifth, when the Seminoles expanded their result in 3-Zero off of a two-run triple by Jordan Carrion.
“It was good to be again,” Rajcic mentioned. “Clearly the end result wasn’t what we needed, however my objective is to provide the very best likelihood for my staff to win and attempt to compete.”
Florida State struck first on a two-out RBI single within the first inning by James Tibbs after which threatened for extra by loading the bases, however Rajcic acquired Logan Lacey to floor out to finish the body.
In a regional that includes three groups – Auburn, UCLA and Florida State – that have been ranked within the high 10 in some unspecified time in the future this season, the Bruins are hardly out of competition within the bracket, so long as they will salvage their season Saturday morning.
Savage identified that his staff was on this place final week, when UCLA misplaced to Cal to open the Pac-12 Match however beat Washington the subsequent day after which gained three extra video games earlier than being eradicated by Oregon State within the divisional ultimate.
“Hey man, it’s baseball,” Savage mentioned. “It’s the playoffs. You reside for one more day.”