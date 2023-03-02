UCLA edges Arizona State in OT in Pac-12 tourney opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emily Bessoir scored 17 issues, together with two important 3-pointers in extra time, as fifth-seeded UCLA, which had a 19-point lead halfway in the course of the 3rd quarter, grew to become again Twelfth-seeded Arizona State 81-70 on Wednesday in a Pac-12 Tournament first-round recreation.

The Bruins (23-8) face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 21, in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Charisma Osborne added 16 issues, 8 in extra time, for Nineteenth-ranked UCLA, which has gained 14 instantly over ASU. Kiki Rice had 14 issues, 8 rebounds, six assists and two steals and Londynn Jones scored 12. Osborne has 1,687 issues, passing Ann Meyer for thirteenth on UCLA’s scoring record

It was once the 5th extra time recreation in event historical past and the Bruins had been concerned in 4 of them. UCLA outscored the Sun Devils 19-8 in extra time with Bessoir and Osborne combining for the primary 14 issues.

Tyi Skinner scored 26 issues for the Sun Devils (8-20) and Jaddan Simmons had 17 with 10 rebounds.

No. 16 OKLAHOMA 90, KANSAS STATE 86, OT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored a career-high 23 issues and Madi Williams scored 19 and Oklahoma beat Kansas State.

Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) moved right into a first-place tie with Texas.

Taylor Robertson scored 15 issues with 5 3-pointers, Liz Scott scored 11 and Ana Llanusa 10 for the Sooners.

Serena Sundell scored a career-high 33 issues, Jaelyn Glenn 21, Gabby Gregory 16 and Eliza Maupin 14 for Kansas State.

The contest noticed Oklahoma squander a 22-point second-quarter lead whilst committing 26 turnovers total.

KANSAS 98, No. 23 IOWA STATE 93

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Offsetting a milestone evening from Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-high 31 issues and Wyvette Mayberry added 22 as Kansas ended a 16-game shedding streak to the Cyclones.

Joens scored 33 issues to leap two spots to sixteenth position at the Division I all-time scoring record with 2,935. Joens moved previous LSU’s Joyce Walker (2,906) and Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2,919). Next at the record is Appalachian State’s Valorie Whiteside with 2,944.

Franklin shot 12 of 20, together with 3 of four from 3-point vary, and made all 4 of her loose throws for the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12 Conference). Mayberry made 4 3-pointers including six assists. Taiyanna Jackson completed with 15 issues and 8 rebounds.

Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 26 issues — 12 greater than her earlier excessive — and made 9 of 10 pictures with 4 3-pointers for the Cyclones (18-9, 10-7).

No. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 85, CINCINNATI 55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 28 issues, Sammie Puisis added 21, and South Florida closed out the common season with a rout of Cincinnati.

Tsineke made 10 of 14 pictures, with 2 of four 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Puisis scored all of her issues on 7-of-11 3-point taking pictures. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 10 issues and 9 rebounds, and Carla Brito added 11 rebounds for the Bulls (26-5, 15-1 American Athletic Conference).

Puisis tired 3 3-pointers in the general 3:20 of the primary quarter as South Florida grew to become a 14-13 deficit right into a 25-16 lead on the finish of the length. South Florida added 10 of the primary 12 issues in the second one quarter on how one can a 43-25 halftime lead.

Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (9-20, 2-14) with 20 issues and 10 rebounds.

