UCLA vs. Oregon odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 24 prediction from proven computer model

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 17-10 overall and 11-4 at home, while UCLA is 20-5 overall and 6-3 on the road. Oregon has won the last three head-to-head meetings, including an 84-81 victory on Jan. 13.
The Bruins are favored by three points in the latest UCLA vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Oregon vs. UCLA picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. UCLA:
- UCLA vs. Oregon spread: UCLA -3
- UCLA vs. Oregon over-under: 136 points
Featured Game | Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins
What you need to know about Oregon
The Ducks came up short against the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, falling 84-81. The 81 points were the most Oregon has scored in a loss all season. The losing side was boosted by Will Richardson who had 22 points and Quincy Guerrier who scored 21.
Oregon is one of the best offensive teams in the Pac-12, ranking second in the conference in points per game (73.4) and second in field goal percentage (45.0). Richardson leads the team with 15.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. Two other Ducks are averaging in double-figures in Jacob Young (11.0) and De’Vion Harmon (10.6).
What you need to know about UCLA
Meanwhile, UCLA completed a three-game homestand with its third straight victory as it knocked off the Arizona State Sun Devils 66-52 on Monday. While the Bruins sport a sterling 8-1 home record in conference play, they are just 4-3 on the road in the Pac-12. The Bruins started the season ranked second in the AP Poll and were still ranked third in mid-January but have been outside the top 10 in each of the last three polls.
UCLA is a balanced team, ranking second in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game (62.6) and third in points scored per game (72.6). It is also an experienced team as 92.7 percent of the minutes played from last year’s Final Four team returned this season. The Bruins are led by Johnny Juzang who was a preseason All-American and ranks second in the Pac-12 with 17.5 points per game.
How to make Oregon vs. UCLA picks
The model has simulated UCLA vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Oregon vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on its college basketball picks the last five-plus years, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL