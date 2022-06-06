Udoka, Ujiri angry over Nigerian basketball dysfunction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka each spoke out Sunday towards the choice by Nigeria’s authorities to withdraw its basketball groups from worldwide competitions for 2 years and doubtlessly eradicate any likelihood of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Ujiri and Udoka are each of Nigerian descent. Ujiri known as for resignations and a rebirth of the Nigeran federation.

Ujiri launched a letter saying “enough is enough,” and Udoka — shortly earlier than his group performed in Recreation 2 of the NBA Finals towards the Golden State Warriors — additionally questioned the motives behind the transfer by authorities officers.

“The leaders of the basketball ecosystem in Nigeria proceed to rob our youth of their current and future whereas tearing your complete basketball neighborhood aside — this must cease,” Ujiri wrote.

FIBA, basketball’s world governing physique, stated it had no selection final week however to interchange Nigeria from the 12-team area for the Girls’s World Cup that may happen later this yr and exchange it with Mali. The boys’s nationwide group has been making an attempt to qualify for subsequent yr’s males’s World Cup — a significant step towards making the ’24 Video games.

But when the ban accredited by the Nigerian authorities holds, there’s nearly no real looking state of affairs by which Nigeria’s basketball groups can qualify for Paris. Each the Nigerian women and men had been a part of the Tokyo Olympics area final summer time — and the boys’s group, coached by Warriors assistant and now Sacramento coach Mike Brown, beat the eventual gold medalist U.S. group in an exhibition recreation.

Udoka stated the Nigerian federation suffers from disorganization.

“Lots of the identical stuff I handled as a participant, which is disappointing,” stated Udoka, a former participant for the Nigerian nationwide group.

It was a difficulty final summer time as effectively. Brown received quite a lot of logistical assist from the Warriors as he gathered the Nigerian group — a lot of whom had been NBA gamers — for a coaching camp. He needed to oversee all the things from ensuring follow tools arrived to establishing journey preparations, and even arrange a charitable basis that was making an attempt to boost $1 million to assist the nationwide group applications.

The issues in Nigerian basketball revolve round a management tussle on the nationwide federation, which elected two totally different presidents in parallel elections in January. The federal government desires to nominate an interim committee to run the NBBF till its points are resolved, however has additionally introduced its intention to “revamp” all areas of Nigerian basketball, together with the home league.

"The time for change is now," Ujiri wrote. "I do know all athletes, leaders and stakeholders in African sport won't quit on Nigerian basketball, and we won't quit on the youth. It's time for us to maneuver ahead. We'd like a brand new slate and a brand new narrative. To do that, the entire leaders which have held on to the realms of the Nigerian Basketball Federation for the previous a number of years should all step down."