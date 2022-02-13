UFC 271 — Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2: Fight card, odds, PPV price, rumors, date, complete guide

A massive middleweight title rematch is on deck from Houston, Texas, this weekend when UFC makes its return to the Lone Star State. Champion Israel Adesanya is set to take on former titleholder Robert Whittaker for a second time in just over two years when they meet in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.
Adesanya scored a thunderous second-round knockout of Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia to claim the title in October 2019 to cap an amazing run in just his seventh fight with the promotion. Whittaker rebounded with three straight victories to earn a second shot against Adesanya after his brief stay atop the division. Adesanya is 3-1 since their first meeting with the lone defeat coming in a failed attempt to earn a second title at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.
Also on the card is an expected fireworks show between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa in the heavyweight division. Lewis, the former title challenger, has made a living as a de facto gatekeeper among the giants with a habit of turning away rising contenders. He’s 5-1 over his last six with only two of those fights reaching the scorecards. Tuivasa, meanwhile, has ripped off four straight wins since enduring a three-fight skid and could elevate himself into the muddled title picture with another victory on Saturday night.
Plus, a critical middleweight contest gets a featured slot on the PPV when Jared Cannonier meets Derek Brunson. The veterans have rallied late in their careers to get this close to a title opportunity. Cannonier has won four of his last five since debuting at 185 pounds in November 2018. Brunson, meanwhile, has ripped off five straight wins since his last defeat at the hands of Adesanya.
Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to watch on the main card this week in Houston below.
With so much going on this week — including the NBA trade deadline, Winter Olympics and Super Bowl — it’s going to be tough to keep track of everything. Luckily, we have you covered with this complete guide of news, analysis and expert picks to get you ready for all the action going down in Houston. Stay tuned to this page throughout the week for updates as well as on Saturday night to get up to the minute results and recaps from the card.
Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sporstbook.
UFC 271 fight card, odds, results
- Israel Adesanya (c) -280 vs. Robert Whittaker +230, middleweight championship
- Derrick Lewis -190 vs. Tai Tuivasa +160, heavyweight
- Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson via second-round TKO (punches)
- Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via third-round submission (arm bar)
- Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)
- Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Douglas Silva De Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Jeremiah Wells def. Mike Diamond via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC 271 info
- Date: Feb. 12
- Location: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($74.99)
UFC 271 countdown
Who wins Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2? And what other picks do you need to see? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 271, all from the insider who’s up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL