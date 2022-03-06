UFC 272 Covington vs. Masvidal: Live results and analysis

LAS VEGAS — UFC president Dana White has promoted thousands of fights since stepping into his role in 2001, but there’s something different about this one, the heated grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The two former roommates and former best friends will fight in the main event of UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Covington and Masvidal cannot stand each other now. Covington believes Masvidal got jealous of his success and verbally stabbed him in the back. Masvidal says Covington is phony and stiffed Masvidal’s coach on pay.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been one like this where the guys were actually teammates, roommates, friends, cornermen,” White said Thursday at the prefight press conference. “These guys go way back. And I don’t know if there’s ever been one like this. Not even close.”
This fight really isn’t about rankings or titles. It’s about pride and bragging rights. But Covington and Masvidal are elite fighters and both are multiple-time UFC welterweight title challengers. ESPN ranks Covington No. 4 at welterweight and Masvidal at No. 10.
Covington (16-3) is coming off a close, unanimous decision loss to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, ESPN’s current pound-for-pound king, at UFC 268. The California native, who lives and trains in Florida, has won eight of his past 10 fights, but dropped two of his past three — both to Usman. Covington, 34, owns dominant wins over a pair of former teammates already: Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler.
Masvidal (35-15) has lost to Usman in his past two bouts, both title fights. Most recently, Usman knocked Masvidal out at UFC 261 in April 2021. Masvidal, a Miami native, rose to superstardom in with spectacular finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in 2019. In the latter bout, Masvidal claimed the mythical Baddest Mother—-er title. Masvidal, 37, has been a pro fighter since 2003 and started his career fighting on the streets and in backyards.
In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will take on Renato Moicano in a 160-pound catchweight bout. Moicano took the fight on four days’ notice after the withdrawal of Rafael Fiziev due to COVID-19. Dos Anjos (30-13) has not fought since a split decision win over Paul Felder in November 2020. Moicano (16-4-1) has won two straight, most recently a second-round submission finish over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271 on Feb. 12.
Also on the card, Edson Barboza meets Bryce Mitchell in a key featherweight battle and Kevin Holland drops to welterweight to face Alex Oliveira.
Fight in progress — Welterweight: Kevin Holland (21-7 1 NC, 8-4 1 NC UFC, -340) vs. Alex Oliveira (22-11-2 2 NC, 11-9 1 NC UFC, +270)
If the ‘Greg Hardy does MMA’ experiment isn’t dead yet, it’s certainly on life support at this point.
Hardy, 33, didn’t last long against Moldovan heavyweight Sergey Spivak on Saturday, as Spivak took him down multiple times in the opening round and finished the bout with strikes at the 2:16 mark. Hardy fell to 4-5 in the UFC with the loss and 0-3 in his last three bouts.
A former defensive lineman in the NFL who transitioned to MMA in 2017, Hardy has struggled to be competitive as his UFC career continues to play out. He got into the UFC very early in his career and showed promising raw talent, but he’s been unable to make up for holes in his wrestling and cardio.
That was the case again here, as Spivak took Hardy down, patiently stayed on him as he tried to get up, and ultimately moved to side mount for the finish. Hardy has been finished in all three of his recent losses. Spivak is now 4-1 in his last five, but he did not go into this weekend ranked inside the Top 15.
Jalin Turner wins the UFC 272 featured prelim fight of the night over Jamie Mullarkey.
Was there anyone at T-Mobile Arena who was as relaxed as Turner?
When he hurt Mullarkey early in the first round, he didn’t rush in. When he bloodied Mullarkey’s nose a minute later, Turner didn’t turn it on. And when he was taken down with a minute to go in the round, he calmly tied up Mullarkey to avoid taking punishment until the horn.
Then Turner came out for Round 2 and calmly connected with a short right hand that dropped Mullarkey. It was only then that Turner swarmed with a frenzy, dropping punches until the fight was waved off at 46 seconds.
“I’m just composed everywhere. Wherever the fight goes, I’m good,” Turner said after winning his fourth fight in a row. “He took me down — didn’t stress it. I said. ‘I’m just gonna grind this out. Next round starts on the feet. Let’s do it.'”
Turner, who is 26 and fights out of Fontana, California, has finishes within two rounds in all four wins in his streak. Mullarkey, a 27-year-old Australian, showed toughness in fighting through a beating in the first round, but in the end he saw a two-fight winning streak come to an end.
There was a lot of swinging and missing on big punches early on in the fight for Rodriguez. But she made adjustments in the latter half of the bout, mixing in elbows, to pick up the biggest victory of her career.
Rodriguez beat Yan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) in a critical bout in the UFC’s 115-pound division. The fight went back and forth, and it was razor close. Even a Yan win wouldn’t have been controversial. But Rodriguez seemed to do enough late, landing elbows and knees to the body out of a Thai clinch.
Coming in, ESPN had Rodriguez ranked No. 4 and Yan at No. 5 in the world at strawweight. “Now you know, now everyone knows I’m ready for the belt,” Rodriguez said in her post-fight interview. “I’m next. I want to be the new champ.”
She’ll likely have to wait until champion Rose Namajunas defends next against top contender Carla Esparza. Rodriguez might have put herself in position to be next in line against Esparza, but she may have to win one more.
Rodriguez, 34, has won four straight after falling to Esparza via split decision in July 2020. The 34-year-old Brazil native has a 6-1-1 overall record in the UFC. Yan, a 32-year-old China native, has dropped two in a row but doesn’t feel too far off the elite in the strawweight division. She spent her entire training camp at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California, for the first time.
It was a slow, tedious contest at first — but the action eventually picked up dramatically between Negumereanu and Nzechukwu.
The Las Vegas crowd booed throughout the opening round, as Nzechukwu looked to circle away from Negumereanu and land long front kicks to the body and counter left hands. Negumereanu refused to pursue him aggressively, however, leading to long periods of inactivity by both.
Eventually, Negumereanu knew he needed to press and walked Nzechukwu down with offense. Nzechukwu responded with counter shots, although some of Negumereanu’s strikes got through. It resulted in mixed scores, as two judges had it for Negumereanu 29-27, while a third saw it 29-27 Nzechukwu.
Nzechukwu, of Dallas, was docked a point in the third round for an accidental eye poke. Referee Mark Smith warned Nzechukwu for the same offense in the first round, so a point deduction seemed appropriate. According to unofficial UFC Stats, however, Nzechukwu out-landed Negumereanu in total strikes 80 to 59, and bloodied the Romanian’s nose badly in the second round.
Nzechukwu has now lost two in a row and falls to 3-3 in the UFC. Negumereanu improves to 3-1.
Ukranian native Maryna Moroz submits Mariya Agapova during the prelims of UFC 272.
The arena was far from filled for the prelims, but early-arriving fans made a lot of noise cheering at the introduction of Moroz, the only Ukrainian woman on the UFC roster. Then she put on a performance worthy of these cheers and more.
This fight pitted former training partners who’ve turned into bitter rivals. (Sound familiar?) Agapova was the betting favorite, and she made sure her former gym mate knew that during the leadup to the fight. But Moroz thoroughly dominated her before ending the fight with a head-and-arm choke at 3:27 of Round 2.
Moroz, 30, who had not competed in two years because of injury and visa complications, wasted no time in taking full control, putting Agapova on the canvas early in Round 1 and nearly choking her out. She lost position and had to withstand a brief Agapova rally late in the round. But Moroz opened the second round the same way, taking the fight to the canvas, unleashing punches from top position and ultimately sinking in the choke that secured her third straight victory.
Afterward, she tearfully spoke of how her family is “in a bad situation” back home in Ukraine, as the crowd roared its support for her.
Agapova, 24 and from Kazakhstan, has lost two of three fights after winning nine of her first 10.
Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, wins one of his toughest contests yet in a bout vs. Brian Kelleher.
Umar Nurmagomedov is known as more of a striker than his cousin Khabib, one of the best MMA fighters of all time. But like most Dagestan products, Nurmagomedov can grapple quite well, too.
The undefeated Nurmagomedov was able to get Kelleher down, win a scramble and take Kelleher’s back before sinking in a rear-naked choke. The finish came at 3:15 of the first round. The bout was contested at featherweight because Kelleher came in on short notice. Nurmagomedov said afterward he’ll continue his career at bantamweight.
“He’s a strong fighter, and I’m very happy that I got a win,” Nurmagomedov said.
Nurmagomedov, who had Khabib in his corner, added that he’s ready to fight next week if the UFC needed him.
Nurmagomedov, 26, is now 2-0 in the UFC, both victories via rear-naked choke finish. He has four submission finishes in his last five fights. Kelleher, a 35-year-old New York native, had a two-fight winning streak snapped.
Men’s flyweight: Tim Elliott (19-12-1, 7-10 UFC) def. Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2, 2-1 UFC) by unanimous decision (Watch on ESPN+)
Elliott, of Missouri, has seen his share of highs and lows in a UFC career that dates back to 2012, and Saturday night will undoubtedly go down as one of the highs.
Elliott, 35, upset Ulanbekov, of Dagestan, via unanimous 29-28 judges’ scores. The veteran flyweight was a relatively significant underdog to Ulanbekov, who went into the bout with a UFC record of 2-0.
Fighting under the tutelage of retired legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ulanbekov looked lost against Elliott at times, especially in the first and second rounds. Elliott dropped Ulanbekov with an overhand left in the opening round and consistently out-worked him in grappling positions.
Ulanbekov managed to take Elliott’s back in the final 90 seconds of the fight after cinching himself to Elliott’s waist on the feet. It was a bad spot for Elliott, but he calmly thwarted Ulanbekov’s attempts at a rear-naked choke and held on for the unanimous decision.
Elliott is now 3-1 in his last four, after dropping three in a row at one point in 2020.
This might end up being the biggest upset of the night: The fight went the distance. For Smith, it was the first time in 15 career bouts that he heard scorecards announced. For Klein, it was just his third decision in 22 fights.
Klein, who was booked for this bout as a late replacement just eight days ago, did not wilt as the rounds went on. That was partly because he smartly slowed the pace by keeping Smith locked in a clinch for extended periods.
When Klein did throw punches, they were straight and accurate, landing at a 63% clip. However, his best work might have been within a straight kick in Round 3 that sent Smith moving backward, indicating he was hurt. But he survived and went on the attack himself down the stretch.
But it was too little, too late in the eyes of two judges. While there were 29-28 scorecards for each fighter, judge Sal D’Amato turned in a 30-27 card for Klein.
Klein, a 27-year-old from Slovakia, ended a two-fight losing streak. Smith, 28 and from Cleveland, has lost three of four since starting his career 10-1.
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (17-5-1, 5-2-1 UFC) def. Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-5 1 NC, 4-3 1 NC UFC) by unanimous decision (Watch on ESPN+)
After an eight-year absence from the UFC, Jacoby has quietly put together one of the better recent runs in the light heavyweight division.
Jacoby outlasted Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in a back-and-forth battle Saturday night to lead off UFC 272. Jacoby, an accomplished kickboxer, said afterward that he had to turn the bout into a boxing match, because he injured both legs and foot in training.
Oleksiejczuk had a strong first round, pressuring Jacoby with his southpaw striking. Jacoby made adjustments in the second, pressuring himself and dropping Oleksiejczuk with a punching combination and a knee. In the third, both men were clearly tired — Jacoby said he couldn’t do much cardio due to the injuries — but Jacoby did just enough to edge out the victory, switching to southpaw and landing solid jabs and an elbow.
Jacoby, 33, is unbeaten in eight straight fights, including his last five in the UFC. The 33-year-old Colorado native has won three straight. Oleksiejczuk, a 27-year-old Poland native, had a two-fight winning streak snapped.
Still to come:
Welterweight: Colby Covington (16-3, 11-3 UFC, -310) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-15, 12-8 UFC, +250)
Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos (30-13, 19-11 UFC, -180) vs. Renato Moicano (16-4-1, 8-4 UFC, +155)
Men’s featherweight: Edson Barboza (22-10, 16-10 UFC) vs. Bryce Mitchell (14-1, 5-0 UFC)
