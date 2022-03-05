UFC 272 predictions, odds, best bets: Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy, Umar Nurmagomedov among top picks

UFC is back in Las Vegas on Saturday night with another epic showdown in the main event. Former friends and roommates turned bitter rivals will meet up once the cage door is locked behind them when welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal battle it out at UFC 272 from the T-Mobile Arena.
Covington enters off two losses in his last three to current divisional king Kamaru Usman, but he’s clearly been the opponent to give Usman the most trouble during his title reign. He reached interim champion status amid a seven-fight winning streak where he dominated the likes of Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler. Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off consecutive losses to Usman as well, with the most recent being a devastating knockout. The pair of losses stalled what became an incredible run in 2019 where “Gamebred” picked up three stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.
The card fills out nicely with some familiar names as well as rising contenders looking to make their mark. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns from 15 months away to take on late-replacement Renato Moicano in a catchweight contest. Dos Anjos was originally slated to face Rafael Fiziev.
Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 272 live from Las Vegas below.
Dos Anjos has fought some of the best in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions over his storied career, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Colby Covington, Paul Felder, Michael Chiesa, Leon Edwards, Kevin Lee, Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, Eddie Alvarez, Donald Cerrone (twice), Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson.
The main event is the kind of fight that can draw the eyeballs of casual fans. And with extra attention comes extra money at the sportsbook windows.
Caesars Sportsbook has you covered with every angle of UFC 272 to get in on the action. We’re going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let’s take a closer look at those picks now.
Best moneyline pick
Serghei Spivac (-195) vs. Greg Hardy
While it’s undeniable that heavyweight can be a chaotic division — look no further than Tai Tuivasa’s upset of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 for recent proof — Hardy appears to have hit his ceiling, and that ceiling is fairly low. Hardy is 7-4 as a professional and 4-4 in the UFC. The four men Hardy has defeated in the Octagon have a combined UFC record of 6-13, with Maurice Green’s 4-4 mark as the high point. By contrast, the men who have beaten Hardy are a combined 26-14 in the UFC. Spivac is 4-3 for the promotion, not a sparkling record but then you notice that he’s beaten men like Tai Tuivasa and Aleksei Oleinik while suffering losses to Walt Harris, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. All of those men real and serious players in the division and all far above Hardy in terms of skills. While Spivac isn’t a great striker and Hardy carries plenty of power, Spivac is a fighter who wears on opponents with his takedown attack. Hardy’s greatest weaknesses are his cardio and his ground game. Spivac is the right fighter to exploit that, should he be able to survive some tense moments in the opening round.
Moneyline record to date (2022): 0-2
Best prop pick
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – Fight to go the Distance: No (-150)
Slightly more than 50% of UFC fights in the light heavyweight division did not go the distance in 2021. Even at that rate, which is lower than you may expect, it seems -150 is a bit of a steal to get Jacoby and Oleksiejczuk ending before the final bell. Of Oleksiejczuk’s six official UFC bouts, only one has gone the distance. Jacoby has had two of five UFC bouts on his second run with the promotion finished inside 15 minutes. Not only can both men finish fights, but both men have suffered multiple stoppage losses in their careers.
Prop pick record to date (2022): 0-2
Best parlay pick
Tagir Ulanbekov (-230) vs. Tim Elliott
Umar Nurmagomedov (-650) vs. Brian Kelleher
Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac – Fight to go the Distance: No (-250)
Parlay total (+132)
While we like Spivac to beat Hardy, playing the fight to not go the distance makes sense. Hardy has a decent chance of bombing Spivac out early and Spivac has a good chance of finishing Hardy after wearing him down and getting the fight to the ground. Nurmagomedov is a very heavy favorite for good reason. With legit skills on the feet along with high-level wrestling and ground skills, he’s a dominant force at bantamweight. Kelleher is a fine fighter but more of a gatekeeper than an elite talent and Nurmagomedov is the kind of fighter who crashes gates. Ulanbekov vs. Elliott is a similar fight in that Elliott’s limitations are known, but Ulanbekov has higher upside. Ulanbekov isn’t quite the elite prospect that Nurmagomedov is, but he is in a similar place of just being the better fighter against someone outside the top end of the division.
Parlay record to date (2022): 0-2
Who wins Masvidal vs. Covington? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 272, all from the insider who’s up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL