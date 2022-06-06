UFC 275 — Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka: Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide

UFC returns to PPV this weekend with its newest providing that includes a pair of title fights. The promotion heads across the globe to Singapore, the place the Octagon will contact down in Kallang and have title fights in each the sunshine heavyweight and girls’s flyweight divisions. Mild heavyweight king Glover Teixeira will welcome his first challenger to the throne when he battles knockout artist Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira will likely be making the primary protection of the title he received towards Jan Blachowicz this previous October. At 42 years outdated, Teixeira was the oldest first-time champion in UFC historical past. In contrast to Teixeira’s decade-plus within the UFC earlier than turning into champ, Prochazka is trying to seize the belt in simply his third UFC bout after a pair of explosive knockouts to begin his Octagon profession. Prochazka has received 10 consecutive fights by knockout.

Cannot get sufficient boxing and MMA? Get the most recent on the earth of fight sports activities from two of the very best within the enterprise. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the very best evaluation and in-depth information.

Within the co-main occasion, Taila Santos will problem for the ladies’s flyweight championship towards dominant titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Nobody aside from Amanda Nunes has been in a position to beat Shevchenko within the UFC and she or he is undefeated over her profession at flyweight. Santos is the seventh girl to problem Shevchenko since she received the title in December 2018. Santos enters the battle driving a four-fight profitable streak.

Plus, the all-action rematch is ready for a featured bout when former girls’s strawweight champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battle on the principle card. The 2 placed on arguably the very best girls’s battle in UFC historical past in 2020, simply incomes Battle of the 12 months honors. Jedrzejczyk has not returned to the Octagon since whereas Zhang misplaced a pair of bouts to former titleholder Rose Namajunas.

Under is the total battle card that is been introduced with the most recent odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 275 battle card, odds

Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +165, mild heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -700 vs. Taila Santos +500, girls’s flyweight championship

Zhang Weili -175 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +150, girls’s strawweight

Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena -120 vs. Ramazan Emeev +100, welterweight

Brendan Allen -220 vs. Jacob Malkoun +180, middleweight

Batgerel Danaa -150 vs. Kang Kyung-ho +125, bantamweight

Orion Cosce -150 vs. Mike Mathetha +125, welterweight

Joselyne Edwards -175 vs. Ramona Pascual +150, girls’s bantamweight

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, girls’s strawweight

Steve Garcia -150 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate +125, light-weight

Manel Kape -240 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +200, flyweight

Silvana Juarez -165 vs. Na Liang +140, girls’s strawweight

Andre Fiahlo -160 vs. Jake Matthews +135, welterweight

UFC 275 information