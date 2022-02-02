UFC divisional rankings: Francis Ngannou grapples his way through UFC 270 title bout to remain top heavyweight

UFC 270 was a huge night across many divisions. No weightclasses faced more potential change than heavyweight and flyweight. Both divisions saw their titles up for grabs in the featured nights of the evening.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou met interim champ Ciryl Gane in a unification bout. In what was expected to be a battle of striking styles, Ngannou saved his championship by switching to a grappling-based attack, edging out a unanimous decision. With the win, Ngannou also retained his No. 1 heavyweight ranking in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Gane fell from a tie for No. 2 to the No. 3 spot, behind Ngannou and former champion Stipe Miocic.

The co-main event saw rivals Deiveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for a third time, this time with Moreno entering as flyweight champion. After a Fight of the Night battle, Figueiredo managed to win a close decision, regaining the championship he’d lost to Moreno the previous year. The two men switched spots in the CBS Sports rankings, with Figueiredo taking over the top spot and Moreno dropping to No 2.

UFC is off this week, but returns on Feb. 5 with a Fight Night features one bout involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Middleweight: No. 7 Jack Hermansson vs. No. 8 Sean Strickland

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here’s where things stand ahead of Saturday’s card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1 2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 T5. Alex Perez 24-6 T5. Kai Kara-France 23-9 T5. Brandon Royval 12-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. David Dvorak 20-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 16-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 20-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Rob Font 19-5 8. Dominick Cruz 24-3 9. Marlon Vera 20-7-1 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 23-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Giga Chikadze 14-2 6. Calvin Kattar 22-5 7. Korean Zombie 17-6 8. Josh Emmett 17-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-10 10. Arnold Allen 17-1

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira (c) 32-8 2. Justin Gaethje 23-3 3. Dustin Poirier 28-7 4. Islam Makhachev 21-1 T5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 T5. Michael Chandler 22-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 30-13 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 16-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 6. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 8. Khamzat Chimaev 10-0 9. Sean Brady 15-0 10. Neil Magny 25-8

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 4. Derek Brunson 23-7 5. Jared Cannonier 14-5 6. Paulo Costa 13-2 7. Jack Hermansson 22-6 8. Sean Strickland 24-3 T9. Kelvin Gastelum 16-8 T9. Darren Till 18-4-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Anthony Smith 36-16 6. Thiago Santos 22-9 7. Magomed Ankalaev 16-1 8. Dominick Reyes 12-3 9. Nikita Krylov 26-8 10. Johnny Walker 18-6

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 15-3 5. Derrick Lewis 25-8 6. Alexander Volkov 34-9 7. Marcin Tybura 22-7 8. Chris Daukaus 12-3 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Tom Aspinall 11-2

Women’s strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 T5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 7. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 8. Amanda Ribas 11-2 9. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women’s flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Talia Santos 19-1

Women’s bantamweight