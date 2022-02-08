UFC divisional rankings: Sean Strickland climbs at middleweight with win over Jack Hermansson

In the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland picked up the biggest win of his career when he earned a split decision win over Jack Hermansson. The fact that the fight was a split decision was the result of one questionable scorecard in a fight Strickland clearly won through patient, effective striking.
With the win, Strickland made a jump at middleweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, moving up one spot to No. 7. Hermansson dropped one spot to No. 8, flip-flopping with Strickland.
Attention in the MMA world now turns to Saturday’s UFC 271. The card is headlined by a huge title fight as Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight championship against former champ Robert Whittaker.
UFC 271 features four fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Middleweight: No. 1 Israel Adesanya (c) vs. No. 2 Robert Whittaker
- Heavyweight: No. 5 Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Middleweight: No. 4 Derek Brunson vs. No. 4 Jared Cannonier
- Flyweight: No. 5 Alex Perez vs. No. 8 Matt Schnell
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here’s where things stand ahead of Saturday’s card.
For Brian Campbell’s updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)
|21-2-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|19-6-2
3. Askar Askarov
|14-0-1
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|24-5
T5. Alex Perez
|24-6
T5. Kai Kara-France
|23-9
T5. Brandon Royval
|12-6
8. Matt Schnell
|15-6
9. Rogerio Bontorin
|17-3
10. David Dvorak
|20-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
16-2
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
20-3
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
5. Jose Aldo
31-7
6. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
7. Rob Font
19-5
8. Dominick Cruz
24-3
9. Marlon Vera
20-7-1
10. Pedro Munhoz
19-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
23-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Giga Chikadze
14-2
6. Calvin Kattar
22-5
7. Korean Zombie
17-6
8. Josh Emmett
17-2
9. Edson Barboza
22-10
10. Arnold Allen
17-1
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Charles Oliveira (c)
32-8
2. Justin Gaethje
23-3
3. Dustin Poirier
28-7
4. Islam Makhachev
21-1
T5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
T5. Michael Chandler
22-6
7. Rafael Dos Anjos
30-13
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Rafael Fiziev
11-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Colby Covington
16-3
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
6. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
8. Khamzat Chimaev
10-0
9. Sean Brady
15-0
10. Neil Magny
25-8
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
T4. Derek Brunson
23-7
T4. Jared Cannonier
14-5
6. Paulo Costa
13-2
7. Sean Strickland
25-3
8. Jack Hermansson
22-7
9. Darren Till
18-4-1
10. Uriah Hall
17-10
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Anthony Smith
36-16
6. Thiago Santos
22-9
7. Magomed Ankalaev
16-1
8. Dominick Reyes
12-3
9. Nikita Krylov
26-8
10. Johnny Walker
18-6
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-1
4. Curtis Blaydes
15-3
5. Derrick Lewis
25-8
6. Alexander Volkov
34-9
7. Marcin Tybura
22-7
8. Chris Daukaus
12-3
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Tom Aspinall
11-2
Women’s strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
15-1-2
T5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
7. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
8. Amanda Ribas
11-2
9. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
10. Claudia Gadelha
18-5
Women’s flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Talia Santos
19-1
Women’s bantamweight
Fighter
Record
T1. Julianna Pena (c)
11-4
T1. Amanda Nunes
21-5
3. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
4. Holly Holm
14-5
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Aspen Ladd
9-2
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Sara McMann
12-6
9. Ketlen Vieira
12-2
10. Julia Avila
9-2
