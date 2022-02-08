Sports

UFC divisional rankings: Sean Strickland climbs at middleweight with win over Jack Hermansson

February 8, 2022
In the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland picked up the biggest win of his career when he earned a split decision win over Jack Hermansson. The fact that the fight was a split decision was the result of one questionable scorecard in a fight Strickland clearly won through patient, effective striking.

With the win, Strickland made a jump at middleweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, moving up one spot to No. 7. Hermansson dropped one spot to No. 8, flip-flopping with Strickland.

Attention in the MMA world now turns to Saturday’s UFC 271. The card is headlined by a huge title fight as Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight championship against former champ Robert Whittaker. 

UFC 271 features four fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Middleweight: No. 1 Israel Adesanya (c) vs. No. 2 Robert Whittaker
  • Heavyweight: No. 5 Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Middleweight: No. 4 Derek Brunson vs. No. 4 Jared Cannonier
  • Flyweight: No. 5 Alex Perez vs. No. 8 Matt Schnell

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here’s where things stand ahead of Saturday’s card.

For Brian Campbell’s updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

 Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Askar Askarov

14-0-1

4. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

T5. Alex Perez

24-6

T5. Kai Kara-France

23-9

T5. Brandon Royval

12-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-6

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. David Dvorak

20-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

16-2

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

20-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Rob Font

19-5

8. Dominick Cruz

24-3

9. Marlon Vera

20-7-1

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

23-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Giga Chikadze

14-2

6. Calvin Kattar

22-5

7. Korean Zombie

17-6

8. Josh Emmett

17-2

9. Edson Barboza

22-10

10. Arnold Allen

17-1

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira (c)

32-8

2. Justin Gaethje

23-3

3. Dustin Poirier

28-7

4. Islam Makhachev

21-1

T5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

T5. Michael Chandler

22-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

30-13

8. Dan Hooker

20-11

9. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

16-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Gilbert Burns

20-4

5. Vicente Luque

21-7-1

6. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

7. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

8. Khamzat Chimaev

10-0

9. Sean Brady

15-0

10. Neil Magny

25-8

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

21-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

T4. Derek Brunson

23-7

T4. Jared Cannonier

14-5

6. Paulo Costa

13-2

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Uriah Hall

17-10

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Anthony Smith

36-16

6. Thiago Santos

22-9

7. Magomed Ankalaev

16-1

8. Dominick Reyes

12-3

9. Nikita Krylov

26-8

10. Johnny Walker

18-6

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

15-3

5. Derrick Lewis

25-8

6. Alexander Volkov

34-9

7. Marcin Tybura

22-7

8. Chris Daukaus

12-3

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Tom Aspinall

11-2

Women’s strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

11-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-3

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

T5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

7. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

8. Amanda Ribas

11-2

9. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

10. Claudia Gadelha

18-5

Women’s flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Jessica Andrade

22-9

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Talia Santos

19-1

Women’s bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Aspen Ladd

9-2

7. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

8. Sara McMann

12-6

9. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

10. Julia Avila

9-2





