UFC divisional rankings: Sean Strickland climbs at middleweight with win over Jack Hermansson

In the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, Sean Strickland picked up the biggest win of his career when he earned a split decision win over Jack Hermansson. The fact that the fight was a split decision was the result of one questionable scorecard in a fight Strickland clearly won through patient, effective striking.

With the win, Strickland made a jump at middleweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, moving up one spot to No. 7. Hermansson dropped one spot to No. 8, flip-flopping with Strickland.

Attention in the MMA world now turns to Saturday’s UFC 271. The card is headlined by a huge title fight as Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight championship against former champ Robert Whittaker.

UFC 271 features four fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Middleweight: No. 1 Israel Adesanya (c) vs. No. 2 Robert Whittaker

No. 1 Israel Adesanya (c) vs. No. 2 Robert Whittaker Heavyweight: No. 5 Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

No. 5 Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Middleweight: No. 4 Derek Brunson vs. No. 4 Jared Cannonier

No. 4 Derek Brunson vs. No. 4 Jared Cannonier Flyweight: No. 5 Alex Perez vs. No. 8 Matt Schnell

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here’s where things stand ahead of Saturday’s card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1 2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 T5. Alex Perez 24-6 T5. Kai Kara-France 23-9 T5. Brandon Royval 12-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. David Dvorak 20-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 16-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 20-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Rob Font 19-5 8. Dominick Cruz 24-3 9. Marlon Vera 20-7-1 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 23-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Giga Chikadze 14-2 6. Calvin Kattar 22-5 7. Korean Zombie 17-6 8. Josh Emmett 17-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-10 10. Arnold Allen 17-1

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira (c) 32-8 2. Justin Gaethje 23-3 3. Dustin Poirier 28-7 4. Islam Makhachev 21-1 T5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 T5. Michael Chandler 22-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 30-13 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 16-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 6. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 8. Khamzat Chimaev 10-0 9. Sean Brady 15-0 10. Neil Magny 25-8

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 T4. Derek Brunson 23-7 T4. Jared Cannonier 14-5 6. Paulo Costa 13-2 7. Sean Strickland 25-3 8. Jack Hermansson 22-7 9. Darren Till 18-4-1 10. Uriah Hall 17-10

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Anthony Smith 36-16 6. Thiago Santos 22-9 7. Magomed Ankalaev 16-1 8. Dominick Reyes 12-3 9. Nikita Krylov 26-8 10. Johnny Walker 18-6

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 15-3 5. Derrick Lewis 25-8 6. Alexander Volkov 34-9 7. Marcin Tybura 22-7 8. Chris Daukaus 12-3 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Tom Aspinall 11-2

Women’s strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 T5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 7. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 8. Amanda Ribas 11-2 9. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women’s flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Talia Santos 19-1

Women’s bantamweight