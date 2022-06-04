UFC Fight Night predictions — Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Fight card, odds, stream, start time

Dana White is searching for a struggle however Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are in want of a win. Volkov vs. Rozenstruik headlines UFC Combat Evening on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 4.
Volkov (34-10) appeared like a surefire title contender after 4 UFC fights and about 14 minutes and 50 seconds of his fifth. Volkov, a former Bellator and M-1 heavyweight champion, arrived at UFC 229 with consecutive knockouts of Fabricio Werdum and Stefan Struve. Volkov dominated Derrick Lewis for nearly the whole lot of three rounds. Then, Lewis shockingly reversed fortunes and completed Volkov with 11 seconds left within the struggle. It was statistically the most important comeback in UFC historical past. Volkov has since struggled to seize the breakthrough second that eluded at UFC’s highest-selling pay-per-view so far. Wins over Greg Hardy, Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem had been undercut by difficult losses to Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall. The highway to rebuilding himself as an actual contender begins with Rozenstruik.
“I consider I am good at standup, too, so I’ll attempt to present my finest in this struggle,” Volkov mentioned at Wednesday’s media day. “I consider my technical abilities are significantly better than his. Perhaps I haven’t got some form of energy in my punch, however for certain I am extra technical and for certain I’ve a variety of energy in my kicks. For certain, I really feel I’ve significantly better wrestling and grappling than him, so I am feeling it is a good struggle for me. However we’ll see the way it goes.
“Lots of people have punched him within the head, and it was nothing for him. However I will attempt to not simply punch however kick too. So we’ll see.”
Rozenstruik (12-3) has skilled comparable woes. A behemoth unleashed upon the heavyweight division, Rozenstruik knocked out his first three UFC opponents, together with a 29-second knockout of Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244. Questions first emerged throughout his Combat Evening headliner in opposition to Overeem. Rozenstruik saved his knockout streak alive however simply barely. He was down on the judges’ scorecards earlier than buying the knockout with 4 seconds left within the struggle. A sample of alternating wins and losses subsequently emerged. Rozenstruik was evaporated by Ngannou and has since misplaced to Gane and Blaydes as properly.
“It’s difficult. He is tall. He has extra attain. Much more attain, however it’s what it’s,” Rozenstruik mentioned. “However I do not assume he is going to face and strike with me. I feel he’ll attempt to take me down and we will see it from there. However I do not assume he is going to strike with me.
“I do not assume it may be an extended struggle. That is how I feel. It may be the primary spherical, the second spherical. That is how I see it principally.”
A featherweight struggle value watching occupies Saturday’s co-main occasion slot. Dan Ige has flirted with the division’s elite repeatedly however has but to resolve puzzles on the stage of Calvin Kattar, Chan Sung Jung or Josh Emmett. Movsar Evloev is a critical featherweight value watching. An ideal 15-Zero in his profession, Evloev presents the kind of grappling risk that has troubled Ige to this point. Ige’s potent punching energy might show to be the difference-maker.
Plus, ladies’s strawweight veterans Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are set to throw down on the prelims. Herrig, 37, has not fought for the promotion since August 2020 and enters on a three-fight shedding skid, together with the primary assembly with Kowalkiewicz in April 2018. Kowalkiewicz, in the meantime, has not received since that bout as she enters on a five-fight shedding streak. She suffered a first-round submission in August 2021 to Jessica Penne.
This is the struggle card for UFC Combat Evening with the newest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
UFC Combat Evening card, odds
Alexander Volkov -160
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +135
|Heavyweight
Movsar Evloev -400
Dan Ige +310
Featherweight
Michael Trizano -240
Lucas Almeida +200
Featherweight
Karine Silva -115
Poliana Botelho -105
Ladies’s flyweight
Alonzo Menifield -160
Askar Mozharov +135
Mild heavyweight
Ode Osbourne -190
Zarrukh Adashev +160
|Flyweight
UFC Combat Evening viewing data
Date: June 4 | Begin time: Four p.m. ET
Location: UFC Apex — Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Volkov presents precisely the kind of struggle that has repeatedly troubled Rozenstruik. A tall level fighter who excels at vary, Volkov seeks to select away at Rozenstruik over 25 minutes. It’s a sport plan that each Gane and Overeem efficiently utilized in opposition to the Surinamese knockout artist. The principle occasion fighters have made this abundantly clear. Volkov planted the seeds for an prolonged contest at media day and Rozenstruik expressed his want for a primary or second-round end. You’ll be able to credit score some mixture of Volkov’s type and chin for the truth that he has solely been knocked out twice in 44 skilled fights. Rozenstruik definitely has a formidable kickboxing document spanning roughly 90 fights, however he has but to totally flesh out that sport in MMA. It will not be thrilling, however likelihood is Volkov punches and kicks his approach to the judges’ hearts. Volkov through UD
