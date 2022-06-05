UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Alexander Volkov scores first-round stoppage of Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik assured a fast finish to his UFC Battle Night time headliner in opposition to Alexander Volkov. Whereas that prediction got here true, it didn’t pan out fairly how Rozenstruik had envisioned.

Volkov made quick work of Rozenstruik on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “Drago” survived a tense twister of strikes within the pocket and promptly backed Rozenstruik up in opposition to the fence. Volkov returned with a flurry of his personal, wobbling Rozenstruik and launching his sufferer’s mouthguard to the ground. Referee Herb Dean waved off the battle at 2:12 of Spherical 1 regardless of protests by Rozenstruik. Volkov was formally awarded the victory by way of TKO.

“I am simply feeling completely satisfied to get a win. Now I am ready for the subsequent battle. Anybody. I am prepared for any problem, something,” Volkov informed UFC commentator Paul Felder within the post-fight interview. “I do know that he would not have good protection along with his again to the cage. I noticed him go to the cage and simply went ahead for the knockout. Good battle.”

Volkov, a former Bellator and M-1 heavyweight champion, improved to 35-10 general and secured his solely first-round end throughout 13 UFC fights over six years. He added Rozenstruik to a success checklist that boasts former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and former Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem. Rozenstruik dropped to 12-Four and has now suffered consecutive losses for the primary time in his blended martial arts profession.