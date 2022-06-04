UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik odds, predictions: MMA expert reveals surprising fight card picks

A battle of top-10 heavyweights headlines the marquee Saturday at UFC Struggle Night time as No. 7-ranked Alexander Volkov meets No. 8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the primary occasion. The conflict of veteran contenders will shut the curtain on the primary combat card (Four p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Neither fighter has ever competed for a UFC title, however the winner Saturday will emerge as a viable contender in a division instantly wealthy in each promising newcomers and seasoned veterans. Each combatants have cut up their final 4 UFC appearances, and each are hoping to rebound from losses of their final outings.
UFC Struggle Night time: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik preview
Though they’ve totally different preventing kinds, Volkov and Rozenstruik have seen their careers observe comparable trajectories. Each had been as soon as hailed as among the many most promising prospects within the division however have constantly come up quick in opposition to world-class opposition. The winner of Saturday’s principal occasion will stay within the title image, however the loser might be relegated to the function of top-15 gatekeeper.
Rozenstruik (12-3) wowed MMA observers with devastating energy that noticed him knock out his first 4 UFC opponents. Nonetheless, he’s simply 2-Three since that promising begin and his losses have come in opposition to present champion Francis Ngannou, former interim champion Ciryl Gane and No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.
The 34-year-old Surinamese fighter went 1-2 in 2021, with losses to Gane and Blaydes sandwiched round a knockout victory over prospect Augusto Sakai in June. The September defeat in opposition to Blaydes was marked by inactivity from each fighters, and Rozenstruik has developed a status for hesitance to tug the set off in opposition to upper-tier opponents.
Volkov (34-10), 33, equally received his first 4 UFC fights and seemed to be on the quick observe towards a possible title shot. However he has cut up his final eight appearances since, with the primary defeat approaching a late knockout by two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis after Volkov had managed a lot of the combat.
Volkov and Rozenstruik have quite a few frequent opponents and the Russian fighter additionally has registered losses in opposition to Gane and Blaydes. His final look got here in a March principal occasion in opposition to rising prospect Tom Aspinall, who completed Volkov within the first spherical. Aspinall is now ranked No. 6, simply forward of each Volkov and Rozenstruik.
UFC Struggle Night time predictions
We’ll reveal one among Gombas’ UFC Struggle Night time picks right here: He’s siding with Poliana Botelho (-105) to get previous Karine Silva (-115) in a battle of ladies’s flyweight prospects on the primary card.
Botelho (8-4) is a grappling and Muay Thai specialist who joined the UFC after beginning her MMA profession with a 5-1 mark and all 5 victories coming by end. The 33-year-old Brazilian received three of her first 4 UFC appearances earlier than dropping her previous two in opposition to upper-tier competitors. Nonetheless, her final outing resulted in a razor-thin cut up resolution in opposition to Luana Carolina in Might of final 12 months.
Silva (14-4) is a fellow Brazilian who has proven a deadly mixture of grappling and putting abilities whereas transferring up the ranks by means of varied promotions. The 28-year-old will likely be making her UFC debut on the power of a five-fight profitable streak that features a win on “Dana White’s Contender Sequence” final October.
“Botelho is the extra confirmed fighter. Silva has regarded serviceable on the regional scenes, however I am undecided if she’s prepared for the massive stage. Botelho has her flaws as nicely, however I lean along with her as a result of she has the extra confirmed recreation,” Gombas informed SportsLine.
Gombas additionally has sturdy picks for Volkov vs. Rozenstruik and different fights on the UFC Struggle Night time card. He is additionally backing a fighter who "is an elite grappler" to submit a dominant victory.
UFC Struggle Night time odds, combat card, betting strains
Alexander Volkov (-155) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+135)
Jeff Molina (-185) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+165)
Erin Blanchfield (-500) vs. JJ Aldrich (+400)
Tony Gravely (-135) vs. Johnny Munoz (+115)
Damon Jackson (-450) vs. Daniel Argueta (+370)
Felice Herrig (-130) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+110)
Alonzo Menifield (-160) vs. Askar Mozharov (+140)
Joe Solecki (-180) vs. Alex Da Silva (+160)
Benoit Saint-Denis (-165) vs. Niklas Stolze (+145)
Movsar Evloev (-400) vs. Dan Ige (+320)
Karine Silva (-115) vs. Poliana Botelho (-105)
Michael Trizano (-245) vs. Lucas Almeida (+205)
Ode Osbourne (-190) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+170)
Rinat Fakhretdinov (-260) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+220)
