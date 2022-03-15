Front Page

UFC’s Kevin Holland stops shooting at Houston sushi restaurant

March 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Final Combating Championship welterweight Kevin Holland was apparently on the proper place on the proper time Monday night time throughout a dinner in Houston. 

Holland and three others, together with pal and blended martial artist Patrick Robinson, had been eating a RA Sushi within the 3900 block of Westheimer Street round 11:30 p.m. to kick off an evening of revelry within the Bayou Metropolis when a person sitting on the restaurant’s bar pulled a gun and fired a shot into the air, in response to Houston police. There have been about 40 to 50 folks within the restaurant on the time, police estimated, most of whom ducked and ran for canopy—aside from Holland, Robinson and one other man who charged on the gunman, disarmed him and tackled him to the bottom. 

Nobody was injured within the gunfire, though a girl who was with Holland scraped her hand whereas operating for canopy to the kitchen. Police ultimately responded and put the gunman in handcuffs. On Tuesday, HPD recognized the person as 24-year-old Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego. He faces expenses of lethal conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  

Houston police examine the scene after a person opened fireplace inside RA Sushi restaurant Monday, March 14, 2022. 

OnScene.TV

“We just about knew it was a gunshot, as a result of we had simply got here from the taking pictures vary the opposite week,” Robinson mentioned Monday night time. “We had been like, ‘that is a gun.’ We shortly hopped on it, acquired to the shooter and acquired him down. He had a backpack on him. We acquired the backpack away from him, as a result of we did not know what was within the backpack.”

Holland declined to talk to media Monday night time and was not instantly accessible for an interview Tuesday. His involvement was confirmed by a UFC spokesperson. The 29-year-old Holland, who trains within the Dallas-Fort Value space, has fought within the UFC for the previous 4 years, going 9-4, together with being featured twice in the primary occasion. Holland final fought on March 5, knocking out Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

Whereas he is been comparatively quiet concerning the encounter, he gave a nod to the incident on Twitter whereas selling his merchandise that claims “I am okay.” Within the tweet, he tagged the Houston Police Division’s official Twitter account. 

Houston police Sgt. Ricardo Salas mentioned the boys’s fast pondering might have saved lives. In an interview the night time of the taking pictures, Salas didn’t know why the person pulled the gun and fired within the first place. 

“If it wasn’t for the fast pondering of a Good Samaritan taking that gun away, who would have recognized what might have occurred?” Salas mentioned. “A number of folks might have been injured out right here. We’re very grateful that the citizen helped us out, knew there was one thing happening and took fast motion to cease anybody from getting injured.”

Patrick Robinson speaks to media after a man opened fire inside RA Sushi restaurant Monday, March 14, 2022. 

OnScene.TV

Robinson, who additionally trains in DFW, mentioned they continued the night time even after the violent ordeal. 

“It is time to flip up,” Robinson mentioned. “You realize Houston.”


It seems this wasn’t Holland’s first stab at vigilantism. In October, he helped chase down a person accused of stealing a car in Las Vegas, in response to Milan Ordoñez of Bloody Elbow. 

Chron reporter Matt Younger contributed to this report.





