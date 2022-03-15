UFC’s Kevin Holland stops shooting at Houston sushi restaurant

Final Combating Championship welterweight Kevin Holland was apparently on the proper place on the proper time Monday night time throughout a dinner in Houston.
Holland and three others, together with pal and blended martial artist Patrick Robinson, had been eating a RA Sushi within the 3900 block of Westheimer Street round 11:30 p.m. to kick off an evening of revelry within the Bayou Metropolis when a person sitting on the restaurant’s bar pulled a gun and fired a shot into the air, in response to Houston police. There have been about 40 to 50 folks within the restaurant on the time, police estimated, most of whom ducked and ran for canopy—aside from Holland, Robinson and one other man who charged on the gunman, disarmed him and tackled him to the bottom.