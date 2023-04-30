UGA QB Stetson Bennett drafted to Los Angeles Rams





Stetson Bennett, the two-time nationwide championship-winning quarterback from Georgia, has been decided on through the Los Angeles Rams within the fourth around of the NFL draft, turning into the workforce’s first quarterback pick out since Coach Sean McVay joined in 2017. The Rams obviously consider within the quirky quarterback, regardless of his criticisms, as he’s identified for profitable video games and making giant throws when it issues. Bennett will sign up for former Georgia signal-caller, Matthew Stafford, who’s below contract with the workforce for the following 4 seasons.