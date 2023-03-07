UIL girls basketball state champions: North Texas teams

We had a handful of teams that made the UIL State match in San Antonio, however just a pair hoisted a trophy.

SAN ANTONIO — Schools in North Texas had an excellent quantity of illustration within the UIL State match for girls basketball.

Throughout the six classifications of Texas highschool basketball, there have been 10 teams in the WFAA viewing area that competed: Huckaby (1A), Neches (1A), Lipan (2A), Martin’s Mill (2A), Fairfield (3A), Sunnyvale (4A), Glen Rose (4A), Frisco Liberty (5A), DeSoto (6A) and Coppell (6A).

Of the ones 10, two went directly to win the state championship: Lipan and Frisco Liberty.

Four others complex to the state championship, however fell one recreation in need of successful the name: Huckaby misplaced to Nazareth (30-20), 2021-22 protecting champs Fairfield misplaced to Holliday (58-47), Sunnyvale misplaced to La Vega (46-38) and 2021-22 protecting champs DeSoto misplaced to Northside Clark (42-37).

Lipan defeated Gruver within the 2A State Championship, 53-48. Frisco Liberty beat Lubbock Cooper within the 5A State Championship, 57-52.

Congratulations to all of the teams on an incredible season!

Here is a take a look at the woman’s basketball state all-tournament teams:

Rion Baccus – Huckabay – Senior – 5-9 – Guard/Forward

Brooklyn Birkenfeld – Nazareth – Sophomore – 5-10 – Forward

Brooklyn Dyer – Nazareth – Junior – 5-8 – Guard

Melanie Rainey – Mertzon Irion County – Junior – 5-5 – Guard

*Presley Wheeler – Nazareth – Junior – 5-6 – Guard

Taylor Branson – Lipan – Junior – 5-4 – Guard

Antinjah Jackson – Hearne – Senior – 5-10 – Forward

*Chelsea Lott – Lipan – Senior – 5-10 – Guard/Forward

Allie Sparks – Gruver – Senior – 5-11 – Forward

Kimber Whiteheaad – Gruver – Senior – 5-9 – Guard

Faith Acker – Winnsboro – Senior – 6-2 – Forward

Shadasia Brackens – Fairfield – Senior – 5-11 – Guard

McKinna Brackens – Fairfield – Senior – 6-0 – Forward

*Jalynn Bristow – Holliday – Senior – 6-3 – Forward

Katy Jo Piper – Holliday – Senior – 5-11 – Forward

Aimee Flippen – Glen Rose – Junior – 6-4 – Forward

Alli McAda – Sunnyvale – Sophomore – 5-10 – Guard/Forward

Kenzi Mitchell – Waco La Vega – Senior – 5-6 – Guard

*Kiyleyah Parr – Waco La Vega – Junior – 5-5 – Guard

Micah Russell – Sunnyvale – Senior – 5-6 – Guard

Jacy Abii – Frisco Liberty – Freshman – 6-1 – Guard

Carisa Cortez – Lubbock Cooper – Junior – 5-3 – Guard

Majik Esquivel – Lubbock Cooper – Junior – 5-8 – Guard

*Keyera Roseby – Frisco Liberty – Junior – 5-11 – Guard

Sahvani Sancho – San Antonio Wagner – Senior – 5-10 – Guard