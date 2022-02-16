UK road results, February 7-13, 2022 news news news news news news

Leading road action of the week including a top class 5km at Battersea
Further results to follow once processed by Power of 10/Run Britain.
FRIDAY NIGHT UNDER LIGHTS MEETS PODIUM 5km, Battersea Park, February 11
There were victories for Great South Run winner Jack Rowe (13:42) and USA’s 2:28 marathoner Allie Kieffer (15:52).
The latter finished narrowly ahead of Charlotte Arter’s 15:56 and Cari Hughes’ 15:57.
Completing the top three men behind Rowe were Michael Ward (13:54) and Alexander Lepretre (13:55) as the first seven broke 14 minutes.
Clare Elms broke Fiona Matheson’s world age-58 best with a time of 18:04 (18:02 on chip) which scored over 100 per cent on age-grading to head the UK W45 plus rankings.
Nick Torry, who joins the M45 ranks this week, went top of the UK M40 rankings with 14:37 in the earlier non elite men’s race.
All of the races were only open to men who could break 16 minutes and 18:30 for women but were still heavily oversubscribed.
The first men’s race (for those slower than 14:30) saw a great concentration of similar ability and after they passed 3km the first 30 were packed solidly and it still resembled the start of a track race rather than two-thirds through an open road race.
Fynn Batkin won the battle for first and destroyed his previous best with a 14:24 as the first 35 were eventually covered by 26 seconds.
30 of the top 35 set PB’s and three of those who didn’t were Vets.
Altogether 47 of that wave set PB’s and a further 47 set PB’s in the second wave for slightly slower runners.
Additionally there were 32 PB’s in the elite men’s race and 21 in the women’s race for a grand total of 147.
Overall (5km) Race 1 wave 1:
1 F Batkin (Kett) 14:24
2 A Ediker (C’field) 14:26
3 G Corey (Strive) 14:35
4 N Bester (Best Athletics) 14:35
5 W Cork (B&H) 14:36
6 E Chuck (Dulw) 14:36
7 J Tuttle (Mil K) 14:37
8 N Torry (Serp, M40) 14:37
9 J Hancock (Croy) 14:38
10 J Trigwell (NEB) 14:38
11 C Hanlon (Leam) 14:38
12 A Parsons (Bath, U20) 14:39
13 M Dey (Bury) 14:39
14 F Slemeck (HW) 14:39
15 C Fielding (Nott U) 14:40
16 T Wood (Eryri) 14:40
17 L Laylee (Herne H) 14:41
18 C Gibbens (Inv EK) 14:43
19 M Smith (Ashf) 14:43
20 O Carrington (HW) 14:43
21 O Bell (Ware J) 14:44
22 M Fuller (Hallam) 14:45
23 C Sandison (Fulham) 14:46
24 M Campion (Notts) 14:46
25 K Gibson (THH) 14:46
26 T Renshaw (AFD) 14:47
27 C Wyllie (DMV) 14:47
28 W Boutwood (Win) 14:47
29 J Poole (Serp, M35) 14:47
30 G Mallett (HW) 14:48
31 P Roddy (THH) 14:48
32 T Foster (G&G) 14:48
33 S Kanyady (Read) 14:48
34 D Bradford (Roth) 14:49
35 I Williamson (Bir, M40) 14:50
M40: 3 D Williams (Les C) 15:21; 4 R Elmore (L Buzz) 15:24; 5 M Sharp (HW) 15:34; 6 P Prothero (S Lon) 15:44
M45: 1 K Kyereme (SB) 15:36
U20: 2 C Crook (Ports) 15:27; 3 K Hamed (High) 15:57
Overall (5km) Race 1 wave 2:
1 C Richards (Salf) 14:27
2 A Smith (Hallam) 15:07
3 H Arnall (R&N) 15:08
M40: 1 S Johnston (Edin) 15:23; 2 L Johnson (Edin) 15:39
M45: 1 M Burrett (Leeds C) 15:34
U20: 1 J Vaughan (Bir) 15:11; 2 A Hudson (Sutt) 15:20; 3 C Stephenson (Clee) 15:31; 4 E McColgan (Dund H) 15:37; 5 I Mould (Ciren) 15:39
Elite men (5km):
1 J Rowe (AFD) 13:42
2 M Ward (Card) 13:54
3 A Leprêtre (High) 13:55
4 S Charlton (Walls, U20) 13:56
5 B Bradley (AFD) 13:57
6 K Kilrehill (IRL) 13:58
7 B Branagh (St Mal) 13:58
8 J Sanderson (G&G) 14:00
9 A Heyes (Hallam) 14:02
10 L Jagger (Shef/Dearn) 14:03
11 P Norman (WG&EL) 14:04
12 C Maguire (IRL) 14:05
13 J Hudson (Keigh) 14:05
14 R Harvie (AFD) 14:07
15 F McNally (Phoe) 14:09
16 J Goodwin (Bed C) 14:09
17 I Thomas (Card) 14:09
18 C Bentley (Stoke) 14:10
19 J Grace (AFD) 14:11
20 Z Mahamed (Soton) 14:12
21 K Reilly (Ton) 14:13
22 S Halsted (Brack) 14:14
23 A Howard (Ton) 14:15
24 J Goodge (Ton) 14:17
25 C Perry (Vale R) 14:17
26 F Brodie (Morp) 14:17
27 K Taylor (B&W) 14:17
28 T Graham-Marr (Centr) 14:18
29 J Cornish (HW) 14:18
30 J Hopkins (Swan) 14:18
31 D James (Western Tempo) 14:19
32 A Pointon (AFD) 14:20
33 F Hessian (Notts) 14:20
34 F Jennings (Bide, U20) 14:21
35 C Graham (Lass) 14:22
36 H Brodie (Bed C, U20) 14:23
37 C Brisley (NEB, U20) 14:23
38 O Barbaesi (TVH) 14:23
39 J Livingstone (Exe, U20) 14:24
40 Y Michiels (Unatt) 14:25
41 J Woods (Worth) 14:26
42 D Mulryan (TVH) 14:28
43 D Wallis (G&G) 14:30
44 A Lennan (Soton) 14:31
45 O Perrin (Menai, U20) 14:32
46 A Bruce-Littlewood (Soton) 14:32
47 C Eastaugh (HW) 14:33
48 M Christoforou (Cambus) 14:35
49 R James (Soton) 14:36
50 E Hussey (Leeds C, U20) 14:36
51 C Thomas (TVH) 14:36
52 R Bahelbi (High) 14:38
53 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 14:38
54 D Jones (Carm, U20) 14:40
55 T Gostelow (Charn) 14:41
56 C Main (Moray) 14:42
57 M Weatherseed (Ton) 14:43
58 J Webb (Liv H) 14:47
59 B Thomas (Carm) 14:48
60 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 14:49
U20: 9 E Ahmed (ESM) 14:51; 10 L Sheppard Brown (Card) 15:02
Women (5km):
1 A Kieffer (USA) 15:52
2 C Arter (Card) 15:56
3 C Hughes (Card) 15:57
4 B Kidger (Phoe) 15:57
5 S Chapman (WSEH) 16:04
6 E Wallace (N Som) 16:04
7 R Franklin (Manx) 16:05
8 H Irwin (C&C) 16:06
9 C Alexander (Ton, U20) 16:12
10 S Green (Moray) 16:17
11 R Murray (Bed C) 16:23
12 M Davies (Sale) 16:34
13 V Hopkins (Ton) 16:35
14 K Drew (Taun) 16:38
15 A Howarth (Vale R) 16:38
16 E Kearney (Wirr, U20) 16:41
17 E Ruane (Norw) 16:43
18 O Tsim (P’pridd R) 16:43
19 I Wood (Corn) 16:45
20 A Barbour (WSEH) 16:49
21 N Griffiths (Soton) 16:54
22 S Monk (G&G) 16:56
23 L Cooper (Parc BB) 16:59
24 H Viner (High) 17:01
25 B Murray (THH) 17:05
26 Y Goater (High) 17:07
27 D Davies (Yeov O, U20) 17:08
28 S Harris (Herne H) 17:08
29 S Lloyd (W Horse) 17:11
30 A Birch (Lon C AC) 17:11
W35: 1 S Winstone (Soton) 17:52
Results on Run Britain here
W55: 1 C Elms (Dulw) 18:04 (18:02 chip)
BLAST RUNNING VALENTINES 10km, Edinburgh, February 13
Overall:
1 J Dack (Bill MH) 33:41
2 F Thomson (A’deen) 33:41
3 D Murray 34:39
M60: 1 J Gladwin 36:29; 2 B Aitken (Fife) 39:56
Women:
1 C Bruce (Metro) 35:28
2 N Phillips (Dund H, U17) 37:07
3 A Murphy (W40) 38:55
Full results on Run Britain here
BLAST RUNNING VALENTINES 5km, Edinburgh, February 13
Overall:
1 D Wright (Loth) 15:23
2 S Mcintosh (Loth) 16:16
3 G Haycroft (Gari) 16:27
Women:
1 C Couper (W40) 20:13
2 J Heeps (Loth, U20) 20:19
3 J Atkinson (Loth, W45) 20:27
W60: 1 F Wood (L’gow) 23:56
Full results on Run Britain here
CARDIFF 10, Cardiff, February 13
Michael Young won in 54:23 with top M60 David James making the top 10 with 62:20. In 1980, James ran 13:33.91 for 5000m and 8:20.28 for two miles and the latter still ranks in the UK all-time top 20, 42 years later.
Overall:
1 M Young (W Ches) 54:23
2 O Morris (Les C) 54:48
3 C Sherwin (FoD) 56:14
M60: 1 D James (Les C) 62:20
Women:
1 D Rees (Card, W40) 66:12
2 S Davies (P’pridd R) 75:26
3 N Guy 82:25
Full results on Run Britain here
CARDIFF 20, Cardiff, February 13
Overall:
1 G Brown (Pen, M40) 2:10:07
2 P Morton (Pen, M35) 2:11:22
3 C Blake (CDF Runners) 2:11:37
Women:
1 A Hurley (Cornelly Striders) 2:43:43
2 J Dawkins (C’nelly, W50) 2:43:45
3 S Bennett (Pdfitness) 2:45:38
Full results on Run Britain here
VALENTINES 10km, Lancaster, February 13
Overall:
1 B Riddell (Alt, M35) 32:25
2 R Maddams (Kesw, M45) 35:21
3 H Smith (W35) 36:46
M60: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 38:41
Women:
1 Smith 36:46
2 C Firth (Warr RC, W45) 44:39
3 S Edwards (R Rose, W35) 45:34
Full results on Run Britain here
EASTBOURNE 5, East Sussex, February 13
Overall:
1 F McNally (Phoe) 25:25
2 L Thomsett (R Weds) 29:23
3 D Mills 29:56
Women:
1 J Stretton (S’field, W35) 32;20
2 R Holdaway (E’brne, W35) 34:26
3 N Steed (Hast R) 36:10
WILTSHIRE 10, Lacock, Melksham, February 13
Overall:
1 J Cracknell (L Goat) 53:01
2 D Eagon (B&W) 54:48
3 A Pritchard (T Bath) 55:36
4 A Drake (B&W) 56:33
5 A Hamblin (W’bury) 56:53
M40: 1 A Glover (W’bury) 58:09; 2 M Gilbert (Woott B) 58:33
M50: 1 A Beaven (St Mary’s Tri) 59:35
M55: 1 J Butterworth (St Mary’s Tri)
Women:
1 A Partridge (B&W) 62:30
2 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 63:03
3 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 64:17
4 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W45) 64:35
5 Z Sheffield (Bitt, W40) 64:37
6 N Kemp (W45) 66:17
W40: 2 L Carpenter (Chipp) 69:45
W45: 4 H Pool (Read RR) 67:01
W50: 1 J Rockliffe (Avon VR) 67:29; 2 H MacKinnon (Marl) 72:46
W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 74:44; 2 A Vuagniaux (T Bath) 82:24
W65: 1 T Lovern (Somer) 81:29
DARWIN DAY RACES, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, February 13
The marathon was held over 44 laps of a road circuit.
Overall (26.2M):
1 D Jenness 2:57:51
2 I James 2:59:10
3 C Johnstone 3:05:13
Women:
1 S Denton 3:34:00
2 E Jones 4:03:49
3 K Hamilton 4:14:40
Overall (13.1M):
1 A Dunkerley 84:08
Women:
1 J Pugh 90:40
Overall (10km):
1 J Carroll 35:46
Women:
1 L Hands 44:12
KIRKINTILLOCH 12.5km, Kirkintilloch, February 13
Overall:
1 D Thom (New M) 43:19
2 B Mulgrew (Bella RR) 43:31
3 A Kirk (Kirk O) 43:41
Women:
1 A Paton (C’nauld) 50:29
2 L Allen (Unatt) 52:29
3 M McCutcheon (Giff N, W55) 53:59
26.2 VALENTINE’S 10km, Chessington, February 13
Tom Austin won the men’s race in a PB 30:55.
W40 Helen Gaunt won the women’s race in 35:32 in a field that was enhanced by places in the England masters road running team being available.
Age group winners included M40 Karl Welborn (32:26), M55 Andrew Leach (33:33), M80 Michael Conway (55:25), W45 Kate Rennie (36:18) and W70 Jane Davies (49:17).
Overall:
1 T Austin (Poole) 30:55
2 J Denne (Glouc, M35) 31:20
3 B Kruze (Strat, M35) 31:29
M40: 1 K Welborn (BRAT) 32:26; 2 R Price (Read) 32:27; 3 P Martin (W’ley) 32:48
M45: 1 J Kettle (Herne H) 33:15
M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 33:45
M55: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 33:33; 2 P Parry (B&W) 35:20; 3 A Bloore (E&E) 36:17; 4 S Gregory (PHH) 36:25
M60: 1 T Knightley (Ilf) 39:05; 2 M Moore (Burn J) 39:50
M65: 1 J Haynes (Bish S) 39:10. M70: 1 A Hawkes (Corby) 43:32; 2 D Powell (BMH) 44:07; 3 E Winstone (Bush J) 45:57
Women:
1 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 35:35
2 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 36:22
3 A King (Hart RR, W40) 37:06
W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 39:41
W55: 1 G Moffat (PHH) 40:31
W60: 1 S Morris (H’field) 42:02; 2 J Balfour (Strag) 42:29; 3 A Sherman (Worth) 43:18; 4 P Whitter (Strag) 44:25
W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 44:10; 2 P Curtis (Hogw) 47:09
W70: 1 J Davies (E&E) 49:59; 2 M Moody (Vets) 52:21
W75: 1 C Lavis (Hogw) 53:41; 2 S Garner (Ling) 56:30; 3 S Gibson (Darl) 57:16
Full results on Run Britain here
RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, February 12
Overall:
1 M Gawne (Alt) 34:16
2 T Bill (Tb Triathlon) 35:03
3 J Hall 35:14
Women:
1 L Charlton 38:18
2 H Green (Lich) 40:19
3 S Barron (Bram R, W35) 41:41
W75: 1 S Nicholls (BurnS) 57:23
PAVILION GARDENS 5km, Buxton, February 12
Overall:
1 S Shepherd (Total Tri Training, M35) 16:52
2 C Winfield (U20) 17:07
3 D Finch (Bux, M45) 18:34
Women:
1 T Wilson (Bux, W55) 23:06
2 K Brown (Bux, W45) 24:44
3 S Bradley (Bux, W60) 25:30
Full results on Run Britain here
Hyde Park Relays, London, February 12
Teams from Cambridge University took the top honours in both men’s and women’s events, as this college event returned after the pandemic hiatus, in its 73rd incarnation, Martin Duff reports.
James Edgerton, the county champion, led off for the Cambridge men and wound up with the fastest lap of 14:35 in an event that was restricted to home-based teams rather than the international entries of previous years.
It was a similar story in the women’s event where Emily Bradley was a first lap ’winner’, in 17:07, before the rest of her Cambridge team mates completed the job.
Men (5x5km approx):
1 Camb U 76:15 (J Edgerton 14:35; J Ackland 15:53, T Spencer 15:39, J Rennie 14:58, P Molloy 15:08); 2 Oxford U 80:24; 3 Imp C 80:39; 4 Ports U 80:46; Adolphus 80:51
Fastest: Edgerton 14:35; Rennie 14:58; J O’Hara (Ports U) 15:00; Molloy 15:08; O Newton (Imp C) 15:17; J Warren (Imp C) 15:24
Women (4x5km approx.):
1 Camb U 72:38 (E Bradley 17:07; A Wright 19:02, E Williams 17:55, A Bettez 18:22); 2 Oxford U 73:26; 3 Oxf U B 74:43
Fastest: Bradley 17:07; E Williams (Oxf U) 17:40; Friedman 17:55
WESTON PROM RUN 5, Weston-super-Mare, February 10
Overall:
1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:36
2 A Baker (N Som, M40) 26:29
3 C Selman (Weston, M35) 26:36
Women:
1 J Beckingham (S’ville) 28:01
2 H Taunton 28:21
3 K Roy 29:28
4 K Dicks (GWR) 29:46
5 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 29:57
W40: 2 V Ratcliffe 30:48
W50: 1 N Davies (Weston) 33:05
Full results on Run Britain here
ARMADA 3km, Plymouth, February 9
Overall:
1 J Cooper (Erme, M35) 10:06
2 R Macdonald (Plymouth Musketeers) 10:08
3 R Shelley (Plyms, M50) 10:31
Women:
1 C Matthews (Storm Plymouth) 12:50
2 S Robinson (Plymouth Musketeers) 13:55
3 D Bennett (Plymouth Musketeers) 14:53
STREET 5km SERIES, Street
Overall:
1 H Williams (Wells, U17) 16:08
2 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 16:10
3 M Parrott (Running For Time) 16:17
M55: 1 J James (Wells) 16:18
M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:26
Women:
1 K Booth (Taun, W40) 18:13
2 G Pearson (Running For Time, W45) 18:46
3 A Watson (B&W) 19:40
W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 22:01
W70: 1 L Nesbitt (Yeov T) 26:52
