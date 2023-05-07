Ukraine has alleged that Russia utilized phosphorous munitions to attack Bakhmut, a city under siege, which is classified as a war crime. CBS News reported on the accusations. Stay informed with real-time alerts for breaking news, live events, and exclusive coverage by enabling browser notifications. Don’t miss out, turn them on now.
Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorous munitions in Bakhmut
