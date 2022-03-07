Ukraine Actor-Turned-Soldier Killed By Shelling During Russian Invasion

Support for Ukraine has been at an all-time high over the past few weeks ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an unprovoked attack on the country back in late February, leading many Ukrainians from all walks of life to serve on the frontline of an invasion they have no choice but to defend.

Popular Ukrainian film actor Pasha Lee is one of the many natives that made the switch to become a soldier in war, but his bravery has sadly now resulted in death after the city of Irpin was bombarded with mortar shells over the weekend.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

News of Lee’s death was confirmed by the Odesa International Film Festival (seen above), which claims the 33-year-old film star was killed while serving on a territorial defense unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Many watched via social media all weekend long as Irpin suffered a relentless siege that was often very painful to witness.

More on the life and career of Pasha Lee below, via Deadline:

“The actor’s credits include 2019 comedy ‘Meeting Of Classmates,’ 2017’s sports action film ‘The Fight Rules,’ 2016 action comedy ‘Selfie Party’ and 2012 comedy/drama ‘Zvychayna Sprava.’ He also was a host on the DOM channel and did dubbing work in such films as ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Hobbit,’ according to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists. Most recently, Lee appeared in 2021 TV drama ‘Provincial.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

One of Lee’s final social media post on Instagram a few days before his death signified conflicting emotions of both tiredness and hopefulness, writing, “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!” [translated]

It’s sad to think that even the ones who are supposed to be aspiring a lifestyle made of dreams are suffering the harsh reality of a senseless war. We continue to pray for those still suffering.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: