Ukraine joins European power grid, ending its dependence on Russia

Engineers have linked Ukraine to an electrical energy grid spanning a lot of continental Europe, permitting the nation to decouple its energy system from hostile Russia, officers stated Wednesday.

Belgium-based ENTSO-E, which represents dozens of transmission system operators in Europe, stated the electrical energy grids of Ukraine and its smaller neighbor Moldova had been efficiently synchronized with the Continental European Energy System on a trial foundation.

“This can be a vital milestone,” the group stated.

Grid operators had been making ready such a transfer after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, however the large-scale Russian army assault on Ukraine final month prompted an emergency request by Kyiv to hurry up a course of that was anticipated to take years extra to finish.

A view of Energy traces, electrical energy transmissions in western Ukraine on June 6, 2021. Mykola Tys/SOPA Photos/LightRocket by way of Getty Photos



ENTSO-E, whose 39 members function the world’s largest interconnected electrical grid, stated the transfer means they’ll have the ability to assist preserve the steadiness of the Ukrainian and Moldovan energy techniques.

The 2 international locations had been beforehand a part of the Built-in Energy System that additionally contains Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine depending on Russia’s grid operator regardless of there having been no electrical energy commerce between the 2 international locations for years.

“This step will give Ukraine the chance to obtain electrical energy if (Russia) continues to destroy our energy infrastructure, and thus to avoid wasting our energy system,” stated Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who chairs the administration board of Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo. “We’re sincerely grateful to our European companions for his or her nice help and help throughout these troublesome instances.”

Georg Zachmann, an professional with the Brussels-based assume tank Bruegel, stated the change will permit vitality suppliers within the continental grid that stretches from Portugal to Poland to produce electrical energy to Ukraine if essential.

This might permit Ukraine to show off a few of the coal-fired energy vegetation it at present retains operating to make sure grid stability, saving treasured gasoline in wartime, he stated.

Within the lengthy, time period, Ukraine may export surplus electrical energy generated by its nuclear energy vegetation to the remainder of Europe.

“It is a good win-win scenario,” stated Zachmann. “It’d even be good for the local weather.”