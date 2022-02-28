Ukraine seeks “immediate ceasefire” and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin’s ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates arrived Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine‘s president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn’t expecting any major breakthrough.

Russia would not clarify its aims for the meeting, but CBS News’ Haley Ott reported that Ukraine’s key demands were an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv was still on edge Monday morning, but residents were allowed out of their houses and shelters for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government — bracing for an escalation of Russia’s siege on the city — said anyone out on the streets would be treated as an enemy.

Police officers check people from a car they deemed suspicious and stopped in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia’s invasion of the country continued on February 28, 2022. UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS



Hours before the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations began at a location near the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officials said Russia had yet again shelled major cities overnight. Defense officials said Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was coming under intense artillery fire after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russian forces the previous day.

Explosions reported in Ukraine. (Feb. 24, 2022) CBS News



Pressure was mounting on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, with the entire United Nations General Assembly set to hold an extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the crisis a day after Putin said he was putting his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he claimed were “aggressive statements” by NATO and punishing sanctions from the world’s wealthiest nations.