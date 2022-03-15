Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska issues plea to the world: ‘STOP WAR’

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — With targets on the backs of her and her husband and from an undisclosed protected place, Ukraine’s first woman Olena Zelenska despatched out a determined two-word plea to America and the world: “STOP WAR.”

In an change of written messages with ABC Information, Zelenska described the blitz of Russian missiles raining on Ukraine and the deaths of civilians, together with no less than 71 youngsters, as “genocide.”

“I assume my message is similar to the one the entire world delivers. Solely two easy phrases: STOP WAR,” the 44-year-old Zelenska wrote, unable to talk by cellphone or in-person resulting from high-security dangers.

‘Assist us cease Russian atrocity’

After her husband of 18 years, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was elected president of Ukraine in 2019, Zelenska launched an initiative as the primary woman to enhance the standard and diet of meals in faculties. However on Feb. 24, her priorities had been dramatically altered when Russian tanks and troops invaded her nation, leaving crisscrossed trails of destruction and dying and prompting a diaspora of refugees, now topping 2.eight million.

Zelenska has change into an inspiration to girls throughout her war-torn land and the world, an outspoken mom of two beseeching the West to “assist us to cease Russian atrocity in Ukraine.”

To mirror the stark realities of warfare, she has regularly posted pictures and movies on social media of hospital wards filled with wounded residents. She has additionally known as Putin out for disingenuously describing the invasion as a “particular operation.”

“When Russia says that it’s ‘not waging warfare in opposition to civilians,’ I name out the names of those murdered youngsters first,” she wrote in a 1,000-word “testimony” she publicly launched final week.

‘I concern for my husband’

In her change with ABC Information on Sunday, day 18 of the warfare, Zelenska mentioned one in all her best considerations is the well-being of her husband, who Ukrainian officers declare has been the goal of a number of assassination makes an attempt.

“As each lady in Ukraine, now I concern for my husband,” Zelenska wrote. “Each morning earlier than I name him, I pray all the things goes effectively. I additionally understand how robust and enduring he’s. He is ready to face up to something, particularly when he defends individuals and issues that he loves.”

Referring to Putin and his supporters within the Kremlin, she expressed doubt as to “whether or not they have odd and honest human emotions.”

“Ask your self these questions and you’ll perceive the distinction of views on this warfare,” she wrote.

‘It’s genocide’

Whereas imploring the West to assist Ukraine, she has not shied away from criticizing Western leaders for being silent in response to Putin’s crackdown on the rights of his personal residents and his earlier encroachments of her nation’s borders.

“Right this moment, our nation and our civilians pay a really excessive value for the silence and hesitation relating to this concern. Yesterday, it was harmless girls and youngsters within the maternity hospital in Mariupol. We’ve misplaced greater than 71 youngsters due to the Russian warfare — it’s genocide of the Ukrainian individuals,” Zelenska wrote to ABC Information.

She added, “Furthermore tens of millions of persons are struggling in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Irpin, Sumy and different cities. They do not have water, meals and medication. Russian troopers are blocking humanitarian help. We have to cease it. By saying ‘we,’ I imply the entire world.”

Zelenska requested “residents of America, Europe and the entire world” to carry their leaders accountable for “silently observing for many years whereas the regime, the place you can’t categorical your opinion, the place the nation has been became slaves, grew and strengthened.”

“Leaders have misplaced their likelihood for respect. However you haven’t but!” Zelenska mentioned. “Right this moment, the important thing life selections are made within the workplaces of people that YOU elected as leaders in your international locations. These are YOU who gave and hold giving the best to behave in your behalf. And when they don’t act, after they let our youngsters die — these are YOU who give them this proper.”

She mentioned it “is crucial” for the West to grasp that Ukraine “is now defending Europe and our shared values.”

“Day-after-day of our struggle will increase the value that Ukraine pays for securing these values,” Zelenska wrote. “Certainly, on this struggle as a nation, we change into stronger and more durable. I want the sanctions in opposition to Russia from the U.S. and E.U. change into the identical: stronger and more durable.”

She repeated her husband’s name for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the White Home and the worldwide neighborhood for fears it might begin World Conflict III if a Russian army jet is shot down in a confrontation with U.S. and NATO plane implementing such a zone.

“We ask NATO to shut our sky on behalf of all of the individuals of Ukraine, or no less than present us with plane so we will defend our sky by ourselves,” Zelenska wrote.

‘You’re giving life within the bomb shelters’

Zelenska directed a particular message to Ukrainian girls.

“You’re giving life within the bomb shelters, calming youngsters with lullabies, whereas Russian aviation retains destroying our peaceable Ukrainian cities,” she wrote. “I love your energy. The ability that turns into more durable than a hammer.”

She additionally directed a message particularly to American girls.

“I attraction to you, girls in America, and ask to help Ukrainian girls and youngsters who escaped from warfare and are on the lookout for a shelter in your nation,” she mentioned. “Today each act of kindness and humanism is significant whereas we’re bravely preventing for freedom for Ukraine, for Europe, for the entire world.”

