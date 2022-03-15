Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska issues plea to the world: ‘STOP WAR’

With targets on the backs of her and her husband and from an undisclosed protected place, Ukraine’s first woman Olena Zelenska despatched out a determined two-word plea to America and the world: “STOP WAR.”
In an trade of written messages with ABC Information, Zelenska described the blitz of Russian missiles raining on Ukraine and the deaths of civilians, together with at the very least 71 youngsters, as “genocide.”
“I assume my message is similar to the one the entire world delivers. Solely two easy phrases: STOP WAR,” the 44-year-old Zelenska wrote, unable to talk by telephone or in-person as a result of high-security dangers.
‘Assist us cease Russian atrocity’
After her husband of 18 years, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was elected president of Ukraine in 2019, Zelenska launched an initiative as the primary woman to enhance the standard and diet of meals in faculties. However on Feb. 24, her priorities have been dramatically altered when Russian tanks and troops invaded her nation, leaving crisscrossed trails of destruction and loss of life and prompting a diaspora of refugees, now topping 2.eight million.
Zelenska has develop into an inspiration to girls throughout her war-torn land and the world, an outspoken mom of two beseeching the West to “assist us to cease Russian atrocity in Ukraine.”
To replicate the stark realities of struggle, she has steadily posted photos and movies on social media of hospital wards stuffed with wounded residents. She has additionally known as Putin out for disingenuously describing the invasion as a “particular operation.”
“When Russia says that it’s ‘not waging struggle in opposition to civilians,’ I name out the names of those murdered youngsters first,” she wrote in a 1,000-word “testimony” she publicly launched final week.
‘I worry for my husband’
In her trade with ABC Information on Sunday, day 18 of the struggle, Zelenska mentioned one among her best issues is the well-being of her husband, who Ukrainian officers declare has been the goal of a number of assassination makes an attempt.
“As each lady in Ukraine, now I worry for my husband,” Zelenska wrote. “Each morning earlier than I name him, I pray all the things goes properly. I additionally know the way robust and enduring he’s. He is ready to stand up to something, particularly when he defends folks and issues that he loves.”
Referring to Putin and his supporters within the Kremlin, she expressed doubt as to “whether or not they have strange and honest human emotions.”
“Ask your self these questions and you’ll perceive the distinction of views on this struggle,” she wrote.
‘It’s genocide’
Whereas imploring the West to assist Ukraine, she has not shied away from criticizing Western leaders for being silent in response to Putin’s crackdown on the rights of his personal residents and his earlier encroachments of her nation’s borders.
“At this time, our nation and our civilians pay a really excessive value for the silence and hesitation relating to this concern. Yesterday, it was harmless girls and kids within the maternity hospital in Mariupol. We have now misplaced greater than 71 youngsters due to the Russian struggle — it’s genocide of the Ukrainian folks,” Zelenska wrote to ABC Information.
She added, “Furthermore thousands and thousands of persons are struggling in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Irpin, Sumy and different cities. They do not have water, meals and medication. Russian troopers are blocking humanitarian support. We have to cease it. By saying ‘we,’ I imply the entire world.”
Zelenska requested “residents of America, Europe and the entire world” to carry their leaders accountable for “silently observing for many years whereas the regime, the place you can’t categorical your opinion, the place the nation has been become slaves, grew and strengthened.”
“Leaders have misplaced their likelihood for respect. However you haven’t but!” Zelenska mentioned. “At this time, the important thing life selections are made within the places of work of people that YOU elected as leaders in your nations. These are YOU who gave and hold giving the proper to behave in your behalf. And when they don’t act, after they let our children die — these are YOU who give them this proper.”
She mentioned it “is crucial” for the West to know that Ukraine “is now defending Europe and our shared values.”
“Each day of our battle will increase the value that Ukraine pays for securing these values,” Zelenska wrote. “Certainly, on this battle as a nation, we develop into stronger and more durable. I want the sanctions in opposition to Russia from the U.S. and E.U. develop into the identical: stronger and more durable.”
She repeated her husband’s name for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the White Home and the worldwide neighborhood for fears it may begin World Battle III if a Russian navy jet is shot down in a confrontation with U.S. and NATO plane imposing such a zone.
“We ask NATO to shut our sky on behalf of all of the folks of Ukraine, or at the very least present us with plane so we will defend our sky by ourselves,” Zelenska wrote.
‘You’re giving life within the bomb shelters’
Zelenska directed a particular message to Ukrainian girls.
“You’re giving life within the bomb shelters, calming youngsters with lullabies, whereas Russian aviation retains destroying our peaceable Ukrainian cities,” she wrote. “I love your energy. The ability that turns into more durable than a hammer.”
She additionally directed a message particularly to American girls.
“I enchantment to you, girls in America, and ask to help Ukrainian girls and kids who escaped from struggle and are in search of a shelter in your nation,” she mentioned. “As of late each act of kindness and humanism is significant whereas we’re bravely combating for freedom for Ukraine, for Europe, for the entire world.”