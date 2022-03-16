Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in virtual address to Congress

Emin Sansar/Anadolu Company through Getty Pictures

(WASHINGTON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a historic, digital tackle to Congress on Wednesday to plead with the U.S. to do extra to assist cease Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech to Ukrainians earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy referred to as his upcoming tackle to Congress “a speech from all of us, from every of our defenders, from every of our residents, for probably the most highly effective democracy on the earth — for the state and the individuals, who can do quite a bit to cease Russian aggression, to revive peace on our land,” he mentioned.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the Ukrainian president and led members in chanting, “Slava Ukraini” or “Glory to heroes” in Ukrainian.

“Glory to heroes,” Zelenskyy repeated. “Thanks very a lot, madam speaker, members of the Congress, women and gents, People, mates, I am proud to greet you from Ukraine from our capital metropolis of Kyiv, a metropolis that’s beneath missile and air strikes from Russian troops day-after-day, but it surely does not hand over — and now we have not even considered it for a second.”

In an emotional enchantment, Zelenskyy requested People to place themselves within the footwear of Ukrainians by remembering Pearl Harbor “when your sky was black from the planes attacking you” and the Sept. 11 assaults.

“Bear in mind September the 11th, a horrible day in 2001 when evil tried to show your cities, unbiased territories on battlefields, when harmless individuals had been attacked from air, sure, similar to nobody else anticipated it, you might not cease it,” he mentioned. “Our nation experiences the identical factor day-after-day, proper now at this second, each evening for 3 weeks now numerous Ukrainian cities — Mariupol and Kharkiv — Russia has turned the Ukrainian skies right into a supply of dying for 1000’s of individuals.”

President Joe Biden can be watching Zelenskyy’s tackle to the diploma his schedules permits, White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned, and also will give an tackle of his personal afterward, detailing what the U.S. is doing for “Ukrainian safety help.”

He gave one thing of a preemptive response in remarks to reporters on Tuesday whereas signing a $1.5 trillion authorities funding invoice, which incorporates $13.6 billion in supplemental help to Ukraine.

“We have been offering anti-armor — taking out tanks, anti-air capabilities, instantly — on to the Ukrainian forces. And we’re additionally facilitating important shipments of safety help from our Allied companions to Ukraine,” Biden mentioned. “With this new safety funding … we’re transferring urgently to additional increase the help to the courageous individuals of Ukraine as they defend their nation.”

Whereas the U.S. has imposed a slate of financial and commerce sanctions to isolate Putin, the Biden administration has flatly and repeatedly rejected a no-fly zone, in addition to U.S. troops preventing Russia in Ukraine and any assist delivering MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland needs to get to the Ukrainians. It is also unclear whether or not Congress may attempt to transfer to behave unilaterally if the White Home does not take extra motion.

