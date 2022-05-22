Ukraine’smessagetoDavos:BuyingRussiangasfundsrapeandmurder|BusinessNews

Business

Ukraine's message to Davos: Buying Russian gas funds rape and murder

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Europe’srelianceonRussianoilandgasisfundingtherapeandmurderofUkrainianchildren,anMPandmemberofthecountry’sdelegationtotheWorldEconomicForuminDavoshastoldSkyNews.

IvanaKylmpush-Tsintsadze,anMPandformerminister,saidWesternstatesandcompaniesneedtoend”businessasusual”withMoscow,andcalledforincreasedsuppliesofheavyweapons,atotalgasandoilembargo,andtightersanctions.

TheMPisinDavostodeliverthemessagedirectlytopoliticalandbusinessleadersaspartofthelargestdiplomaticdelegationtotravelfromKyivsincethewar.

UkrainianPresidentVolodymyrZelenskyywilladdresstheconferencebyvideolinkonMonday,astheannualgatheringofbusiness,politicalandcivilsocietyleadersconvenesin-personforthefirsttimesincethecoronaviruspandemicin2020.

“We’reheretodeliveramessagefromourcountry;thenecessitytostandtogetherandgiveuptryingtodobusinessasusualwiththeRussianFederationinordertoprotecteverythingthatwebelievein,inprosperity,indemocracy,infreedom,”shesaid.”Theyareimportanttobusinessaswellasgovernmentsandpeople.”

MsKylmpush-Tsintsadzesaidprovidingheavyweaponrywasthegreatest”humanitarian”contributiontheWestcouldmake,andthatshewouldbeurgingstates,includingGermany,toboycottRussiangasandoil.

“IcametoDavosviaBerlin,itwasnotaneasydayofconversations,butIamgladtheyareonboardwithanoilembargoatleast,thatgivesmeatinyhopetheyareseriouslyconsideringafullgasembargo,”shesaid.

“WeareseeingtheconsequencesofdecadesofdependencyonRussiawithoutanythoughtbeinggiventoit.

“IfyouarepayingRussiancompaniesfortheiroilandgasyouaregivingthemresourcestocontinuedestroyingourtowns,ourvillages,killingourchildren,rapingourwomen,elderly,babies,toddlersanddestroyingourcountry.”

Sunak’snub’andoligarchsbanned

GermanChancellorOlafSholzwilladdresstheWEFlaterintheweek,oneof50nationalleadersandheadsofstateamong2,500delegatesgatheringintheAlpsintheshadowofasecurityandeconomiccrisistriggeredbyRussia’sinvasion.

NoseniorBritishministerscurrentlyplantoattend,withbothChancellorRishiSunakandBusinessSecretaryKwasiKwartengsnubbingameetingthatwillbeaddressedbyEuropeanCommissionPresidentUrsulavonderLeyen,andtheprimeministersoftheNetherlands,Spain,andGreece.

TherewillbenoRussianpresence.Theoligarchswhousedtothrowthemostopulentpartiesherearebanned,asarethecompaniesandinstitutionsoftheRussianstate.

UkrainewilldominatediscussioninCongressHallandthemarginsoftheconference,theconflictheighteningconcernsoverglobalenergypricesandinflation,aswellasraisingconcernsoverfoodsecurity.

Image:
ThesummitintheSwisstownisbackafteralay-offduetothepandemic.Pic:AP

Climatechangewillalsobeapersistenttheme,havingbeenpusheddowntheagendasinceCOP26lastyearbythefinancialcrisisandthewar,bothofwhichhaveseenstatesseekingshort-termfossilfuelalternativestoRussianenergysources.

AlokSharma,stillthepresidentofCOP26,willaddressdelegatesandtheUSclimateenvoyJohnKerrywillshareaplatformwithhisChinesecounterpartXieZhenhua,asignificantsymbolicpresenceactifnothingelse.

Davospromisestobeamarginallylesslavishaffairthaninpreviousyears,buttherewillstillbefewdissentingvoicesatagatheringthatextolsthevirtuesofliberalcapitalism.

Giventheexternalcontextofintersectingsecurity,economic,andfoodcrisesandthefalteringCOVIDrecovery,theremaybelittletimetoconsiderhowthingswentsobadlywrong.





