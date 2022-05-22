Ukraine’smessagetoDavos:BuyingRussiangasfundsrapeandmurder|BusinessNews

Europe’srelianceonRussianoilandgasisfundingtherapeandmurderofUkrainianchildren,anMPandmemberofthecountry’sdelegationtotheWorldEconomicForuminDavoshastoldSkyNews.
IvanaKylmpush-Tsintsadze,anMPandformerminister,saidWesternstatesandcompaniesneedtoend”businessasusual”withMoscow,andcalledforincreasedsuppliesofheavyweapons,atotalgasandoilembargo,andtightersanctions.
TheMPisinDavostodeliverthemessagedirectlytopoliticalandbusinessleadersaspartofthelargestdiplomaticdelegationtotravelfromKyivsincethewar.
UkrainianPresidentVolodymyrZelenskyywilladdresstheconferencebyvideolinkonMonday,astheannualgatheringofbusiness,politicalandcivilsocietyleadersconvenesin-personforthefirsttimesincethecoronaviruspandemicin2020.
“We’reheretodeliveramessagefromourcountry;thenecessitytostandtogetherandgiveuptryingtodobusinessasusualwiththeRussianFederationinordertoprotecteverythingthatwebelievein,inprosperity,indemocracy,infreedom,”shesaid.”Theyareimportanttobusinessaswellasgovernmentsandpeople.”
MsKylmpush-Tsintsadzesaidprovidingheavyweaponrywasthegreatest”humanitarian”contributiontheWestcouldmake,andthatshewouldbeurgingstates,includingGermany,toboycottRussiangasandoil.
“IcametoDavosviaBerlin,itwasnotaneasydayofconversations,butIamgladtheyareonboardwithanoilembargoatleast,thatgivesmeatinyhopetheyareseriouslyconsideringafullgasembargo,”shesaid.
“WeareseeingtheconsequencesofdecadesofdependencyonRussiawithoutanythoughtbeinggiventoit.
“IfyouarepayingRussiancompaniesfortheiroilandgasyouaregivingthemresourcestocontinuedestroyingourtowns,ourvillages,killingourchildren,rapingourwomen,elderly,babies,toddlersanddestroyingourcountry.”