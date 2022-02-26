Ukrainian leaders vow to arm themselves as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

As Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital Friday and hundreds of refugees continued to flee the nation, a number of Ukrainian officers vowed to stay in Kyiv and battle in opposition to the aggression.
A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, surrounded by his advisers and carrying fight fatigues, addressed the nation whereas standing outdoors his workplace on the streets of central Kyiv.
“We’re all right here. Our navy are right here, as are our folks and complete society,” Zelenskyy stated in a selfie-style video posted to Fb Friday. “We’re all right here defending our independence and our nation. And we’ll go on doing that. Glory to our defenders! Glory to Ukraine.”
Hours later, Zelenskyy warned throughout a televised handle that he believed Russian troops would storm the capital in a single day.
“The night time will likely be harder than the day,” he stated, as the sound of shelling and loud booms from airstrikes might be heard over Kyiv.
“We can not lose Kyiv,” he stated.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv and a legendary boxer, additionally stated he’ll stand and battle for his metropolis alongside his brother Wladimir, additionally a former heavyweight champion boxer. “I haven’t got one other alternative,” Vitali advised “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday.
“Phrases are adopted by missiles and tanks. Destruction and loss of life come across us. … We are going to defend ourselves with all our may and battle for freedom and democracy,” Wladimir wrote on Linkedin Thursday.
A number of members of Ukraine’s parliament stated they have been remaining in the town and ready to defend themselves as Russia’s navy continued its assault.
“I am on the middle of Kyiv and I’ll stay right here,” Kira Rudik, the chief of the political celebration Holos, advised CNN Friday.
“I am a member of parliament and the chief of the celebration. It’s my obligation to be right here,” she stated.
Rudik stated she may hear airstrikes as she spoke to CNN, and that she has had to disguise in a bomb shelter a number of occasions because the Russian navy launched its assault on Ukraine Thursday morning.
“There may be a lot of stress and it’s not actually serving to the morale of the folks, being underneath the airstrikes on a regular basis,” she stated.
Rudik stated she was ready to “bear arms,” and that she and members of her “crew” had obtained Kalashnikov assault rifles “so we will likely be ready to resist if Russian forces will come to Kyiv.”
Parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash stated in an interview with BBC Radio four Friday morning he was “taking a look at my AK-47 in entrance of me” as Russian troops closed in on Kyiv.
“We’re giving anybody who needs to assist Ukraine battle an opportunity to try this,” he stated. “We’re arming individuals who will likely be taking that battle to the Russians in each method.”
Yurash stated the nation of some 40 million folks is “not going to simply stand idly by,” even as it faces a extra highly effective navy.
“We are going to battle with every thing now we have and all of the assist that the world can present us,” he stated.
A previous Ukrainian chief additionally appeared prepared to defend the capital. Former President Petro Poroshenko spoke to CNN Friday from the streets of Kyiv with a Kalashnikov in hand.
He stated they did not have any heavy artillery, tanks or sufficient arms for the “lengthy line of individuals” volunteering to be a part of Ukraine’s civilian territorial protection battalion, however he believed that they may maintain out in opposition to the Russian aggression “endlessly.”
“I believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin by no means will catch Ukraine … irrespective of what number of troopers he has, what number of missiles he has, what number of nuclear weapons he has,” Poroshenko stated. “We Ukrainian are a free folks with a fantastic European future.”
The businessman served as president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, when he was defeated by Zelenskyy. Poroshenko returned to Kyiv from Poland final month amid escalating tensions with Russia to face allegations of excessive treason, which he has denied.
“I’ll return to Ukraine to battle for Ukraine,” he advised reporters final month.
In his newest televised handle Friday, Zelenskyy referred to as on Ukrainians to “stand agency this night time.”
“The destiny of Ukraine is at stake proper now,” the president stated. “Everybody able to defending — please assist our navy. Burn down enemy’s tanks and armor with no matter means.”
“The night time forward will likely be laborious, very robust,” he continued. “However there will likely be daybreak after it.”
The warning got here as Ukrainian and Russian authorities officers have been working to prepare potential negotiations to finish the preventing, a spokesman for Zelenskyy advised ABC Information.
ABC Information’ Patrick Reevell and Fidel Pavlenko contributed to this report.