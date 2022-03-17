Ukrainian mayor says 21 killed as school and community center hit by Russian artillery strike

Twenty-one individuals have been killed by Russian artillery that destroyed a faculty and a neighborhood middle in Merefa, close to the northeast metropolis of Kharkiv, officers mentioned. Merefa Mayor Veniamin Sitov mentioned the assault occurred simply earlier than daybreak on Thursday.



The Kharkiv area, like most different main inhabitants facilities in jap Ukraine, has seen heavy bombardment as stalled Russian forces attempt to advance within the space.

A faculty constructing destroyed by an airstrike as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, within the city of Merefa, Kharkiv area, Ukraine, is seen in a handout photograph launched March 17, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/REUTERS



Within the metropolis of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine’s emergency service mentioned a hostel was shelled, killing a mom, father and three of their youngsters, together with 3-year-old twins.

Police in Chernihiv mentioned in a Fb submit that Russia’s army assault on town had killed at the very least 53 individuals on Wednesday alone, together with 10 who the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine mentioned had been gunned down whereas “standing in line for bread.”