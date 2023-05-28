Ukrainian military chief hints counteroffensive could be coming soon





The military chief of Ukraine has given hints that a attainable counteroffensive towards Russian forces might happen within the close to long term. CBS News experiences that this hypothesis has been fueled by way of the discharge of a video on Saturday. According to correspondent Debora Patta, the video has greater hypothesis among observers.