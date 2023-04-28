Ukrainian mother talks about finding refuge in Israel on its 75th anniversary – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Many Ukrainian households have fled to Israel since Russia’s warfare started. As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary, those households are finding convenience in their new house. Elena Ivanova is amongst those that fled Ukraine for Israel. She had a husband, a outfitter, two younger sons, and an in depth circle of relatives. But the whole thing modified on February 24, 2022. “The war began. We knew, but we couldn’t believe it. I realized I needed to take my children away,” Elena stated. She and her youngsters drove 30 hours from Odessa, Ukraine, to Poland. They handed burning automobiles, broken roads, and noticed the panic. Her husband used to be compelled to stick in the back of.

Elise Udelson of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation supplies some standpoint: “These people had to flee. They had 10 minutes, some of them. They had to take what they could and run.”

Ultimately, Ivanova ended up in a protracted line on the Polish border having no thought what to do. A gaggle referred to as the Jewish Agency, running with Jewish federations in the United States, together with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, arrange transient puts to stick, inventory them up with meals and garments and study rooms arrange for the kids.

“That’s the most…” Elena stated, “It’s very hard because I used to have a good life. I used to be a volunteer in my previous life, you know. I helped orphans, elderly people.”

On Thursday, Ivanova and her oldest son joined the Miami Jewish Federation at an tournament right through their discuss with to Israel. Her husband has since joined them right here too. She stated her revel in gave her a deeper working out of the previous. She took her son to Yad Vashem, a museum of the Holocaust, to provide an explanation for a bit of of why her grandfather who fled his house in the Nineteen Thirties would now not go away this time.

“We find a Jew community only here,” she stated, “and it’s like a miracle for us.”

Since Ivanova left Ukraine, she has now not noticed her oldsters or her grandfather, who’s these days in the health facility. She’s now not positive when or if she’s going to ever see them once more.

