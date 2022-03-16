Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress

Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will handle each Homes of Congress just about on Wednesday morning as his nation continues to attempt to battle off the Russian assault.

“It is one of many highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by overseas heads of state, however it’s practically exceptional, exceptional in fashionable instances that we hear from a frontrunner preventing for his life, preventing for his nation’s survival, and preventing to protect the concept of democracy, one thing People cherish,” Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer mentioned Monday.

The digital handle might be obtained within the Capitol Customer Heart Congressional Auditorium, and solely members might be allowed to attend, in accordance with a letter from Schumer and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The speech will begin at 9 a.m. ET. CBS Information will broadcast Zelenskyy’s remarks in a Particular Report anchored by Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

On this picture from video supplied by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Workplace and posted on Fb Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Workplace by way of AP



Of their letter to colleagues, Pelosi and Schumer mentioned Congress remained dedicated “to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s merciless and diabolical aggression, and to passing laws to cripple and isolate the Russian economic system in addition to ship humanitarian, safety and financial help to Ukraine.”

It is not clear precisely what the Ukrainian president will say in his handle. A Ukrainian official mentioned Zelenskyy’s speechwriters write a draft after which he usually decides himself what he plans to say. However he’ll almost definitely name for extra navy help.

Ukraine’s main concern going into the subsequent section of the conflict is its capability to compete with the Russian Air Power. The highest request has been fighter jets, however with the switch of Polish owned MiG fighters now off the desk, the Ukrainians additionally need surface-to-air weaponry that may hit Russia’s high-flying planes. This is able to transcend the shoulder-mounted MANPADS and Stinger missiles that the Ukrainians have been receiving from the U.S. and western allies. Extra drones are additionally more likely to be requested.

Home Overseas Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat of New York, emphasised that Ukrainians have to be supplied with gear they’re already educated to function. The long-range Russian-made S-300 missile, along with different gadgets, is into account, however it could nonetheless require finding the accessible weaponry in international locations keen to switch it to Ukraine.

It stays unlikely that stress on the Biden administration will change the president’s opposition to the switch of MiG planes.

However Mr. Biden on Wednesday is anticipated to announce a further $800M in safety help to Ukraine, bringing the entire introduced within the final week alone to $1 billion, a White Home official confirmed Tuesday evening. Altogether, Mr. Biden has licensed $2 billion in safety for Ukraine since taking workplace. The U.S. stays by far the biggest single donor of safety help to Ukraine.

The White Home, in the meantime, introduced Tuesday that President Biden will journey to Brussels subsequent week to take part in a unprecedented NATO summit at its headquarters. Mr. Biden and the alliance’s 30 member international locations will “focus on ongoing deterrence and protection efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine in addition to to reaffirm our ironclad decide to our NATO allies,” White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Tuesday.

Mr. Biden may also be a part of a European Council summit, set for March 24 and March 25, “to debate our shared issues about Ukraine, together with transatlantic efforts to impose financial prices on Russia, present humanitarian assist to these affected by the violence and handle different challenges associated to the battle,” Psaki continued.

Margaret Brennan and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.