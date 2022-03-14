Ukrainian President Zelensky to virtually address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday

Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will ship a digital deal with to members of Congress on Wednesday as he continues to induce the West to ship fighter jets and extra weapons to assist his forces defend in opposition to Russian aggression.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer introduced his upcoming deal with in a letter to members of the Home and Senate on Monday. Pelosi and Schumer mentioned Congress “stays unwavering in our dedication to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s merciless and diabolical aggression, and to passing laws to cripple and isolate the Russian economic system in addition to ship humanitarian, safety and financial help to Ukraine.”

“The Congress, our nation and the world are in awe of the folks of Ukraine, who’ve proven extraordinary braveness, resilience and dedication within the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and unlawful conflict,” the Democratic leaders wrote. “As conflict rages on in Ukraine, it’s with nice respect and admiration for the Ukrainian those that we invite all Members of the Home and Senate to attend a Digital Tackle to the USA Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.”

The Ukrainian chief has pleaded for the U.S. and its NATO allies to ascertain a no-fly zone over Ukraine because the Russian invasion enters its third week. However Western leaders have resisted his calls, fearing a broader battle in Europe. Russia launched a missile strike in opposition to a Ukrainian army base within the west of the nation on Sunday close to the border with Poland, a NATO member.

Zelensky beforehand addressed members of Congress in a Zoom name earlier in March, through which he pleaded with lawmakers to offer Ukraine with extra fighter jets and army assist.

Final week, Congress accredited and President Biden signed a $13.6 billion help package deal for Ukraine — greater than the White Home requested — because the nation tries to fend off invading Russian troops. Mr. Biden additionally introduced a ban on the import of all Russian oil and gasoline, along with punishing sanctions issued earlier within the conflict meant to devastate the Russian economic system.

Zelensky has inspired Ukrainians to step up their battle in opposition to the Russian invaders, as Russian forces are closing in on Kyiv. One other spherical of direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officers was underway on Monday.

Weijia Jiang contributed to this report.

