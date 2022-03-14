Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ship a digital handle to the U.S. Congress because the Russian warfare on his nation intensifies.Zelenskyy will converse Wednesday to members of the Home and Senate, the Democratic leaders introduced.“The Congress, our nation and the world are in awe of the individuals of Ukraine,” stated Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer in an announcement Monday.They stated all lawmakers are invited to the speak that can be delivered by way of video on the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress not too long ago authorized $13.6 billion in emergency army and humanitarian help for Ukraine.“We look ahead to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s handle to the Home and Senate and to convey our assist to the individuals of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders stated.Zelenskyy spoke by video with Home and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a determined plea for extra army help.

