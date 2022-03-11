Ukrainians flee brutal attacks on besieged cities as satellite images show Russia poised for possible assault on Kyiv

Kyiv — Ukrainian authorities introduced one more effort Friday to evacuate civilians from the cities hardest hit by Russian artillery. The federal government hoped to no less than get some humanitarian help into the worst affected areas, as Russia regarded poised to make a brand new push to take main cities, together with Kyiv.

CBS Information senior overseas correspondent Charlie D’Agata experiences residents are operating for his or her lives from Ukraine‘s capital. Only a month in the past, Kyiv was a thriving European metropolis residence to virtually three million individuals. Now, hunkering down, hiding out and hoping the worst will not occur is now not an choice.

“The snipers have taken over my home,” mentioned Valentina, a college instructor. “They’re taking pictures within the course of my son’s home, my solely son.”

Not everybody will get away. Terrifying scenes have been unfolding within the neighborhoods of Irpin and Bucha, just some miles from central Kyiv. Ukrainian officers say about 2,500 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its invasion 16 days in the past.



Russian forces hit exhausting by Ukrainian army 02:34

New satellite tv for pc photos of the massive Russian army convoy north of the capital recommend it would lastly be on the transfer once more after being stalled for days by logistical points and fierce Ukrainian resistance. The troops look like repositioning in preparation for a doable assault on, or siege of the capital.

As D’Agata experiences, that is precisely what the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest, has been subjected to for days. However Russia has paid a heavy worth. The our bodies of Russian troopers litter the bottom round Kharkiv, and after two weeks of ferocious battle and relentless artillery hearth, Russia nonetheless hasn’t taken management.

A regional official mentioned Friday that Russian forces had shelled residential areas of Kharkiv 89 instances in simply 24 hours, with a number of the strikes hitting an institute containing a nuclear laboratory that Russia claimed a number of days in the past was being ready by Ukrainian forces for a staged “provocation.”

Map of Ukraine displaying necessary cities, regional international locations and capitals. iStock/Getty



Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synegubov mentioned there have been “no threats to the civilian inhabitants but” from the strikes that hit the nuclear facility particularly, however as D’Agata experiences, Ukrainian troopers and civilians have been no match for Russia’s artillery and aerial bombardment.

Civilians in Kharkiv and different battered cities report seemingly indiscriminate killing, with targets, together with hospitals and residential neighborhoods. After a strike on a maternity and youngsters’s hospital Wednesday within the besieged southern port metropolis of Mariupol drew worldwide condemnation of Russia — and a denial from Moscow — Governor Synegubov mentioned Friday {that a} well being facility in his area had been struck.

He mentioned a psychiatric hospital close to the city of Izyum, about 50 miles southeast of the town of Kharkiv, was hit by Russian hearth in a “brutal assault on civilians.” The Reuters information company quoted him as saying that about 70 individuals had been evacuated from the ability, which housed 330. He mentioned emergency companies had been working to evaluate casualties.



Russia ramps up assault in key southern cities in Ukraine 02:24

The onslaught of artillery hearth and airstrikes is President Vladimir Putin making the most of the West’s refusal to threat a direct confrontation with Russia by imposing a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine. He is used the tactic earlier than, most not too long ago in Syria, the place his forces surrounded after which destroyed complete cities to beat insurgent fighters into submission.

However D’Agata says in relation to Russia’s floor assault in Ukraine, the Ukrainian forces have two benefits: They’re combating on their very own turf, they usually’re decided to defend each inch of it.

One Ukrainian soldier holding a line on the sting of Kharkiv mentioned the Russian forces he was up in opposition to — who had been solely about half a mile from his place — had been utilizing outdated techniques.

“They’re combating just like the troopers of 1941,” he mentioned. “They assault in, similar to, in entrance, they do not do any fashionable maneuvers. Yeah, they’ve lots of people, a number of automobiles and tanks, however we battle in our land and we defend our households. So, it does not matter how they battle, we battle like lions they usually will not win!”

A girl walks previous an house constructing hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP



With a number of cities now beneath siege, D’Agata says the highest precedence for Ukrainian authorities is once more to try to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the place a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals stay trapped in catastrophic situations with out meals, water or electrical energy, and in brutal sub-freezing temperatures.