UKresponsetoSalisburypoisonings’indulged’Russia,saysIrishPM|BusinessNews

TheBritishresponsetotheSalisburypoisonings”indulged”MoscowanddemonstratedEuropeancomplacencyaboutthesecuritythreatposedbyVladimirPutin,IrishPrimeMinisterMichealMartinhassaid.
RussianagentsattemptedtomurderformerSovietspySergeiSkripalwiththenerveagentNovichokintheWiltshiretowninMarch2018.
MrSkripal,hisdaughterYuliaandpoliceofficerNickBaileywereleftcriticallyillbytheattackbutallthreesurvived.ThreemonthslateraBritishwomanDawnSturgessdiedafterhandlingadiscardedbottlebelievedtohavecontainedNovichok.
TheUKaccusedtwonamedGRUagentsofcarryingouttheattackandinresponseTheresaMay’sgovernmentexpelled153Russiandiplomatsandannouncedlimitedsanctions,includingadiplomaticboycottoftheRussianWorldCup.
Theattackscame12yearsaftertheassassinationofAlexanderLitvinenkoinLondonusingtheradioactiveagentpoloniumbyRussianagents.
DiscussingtheEuropeanresponsetotheinvasionofUkraineattheWorldEconomicForuminDavos,MrMartinsaidbothattackswereanexampleofEuropeannationsnotrespondingrobustlyenoughtothethreatfromMoscow.
“WhenyoulookbackatSalisbury,oryoulookatpoloniuminLondon…Iwatcheddocumentariesonthefirstrecentlyanditstruckme,thatwasapublichealthattackoncitizensofEuropeintheUnitedKingdom,”hesaid.
“Itwasterriblethattheyweredirectedtomurderanindividual,buttherewasawiderpublichealththreattomany,manypeople,andafewdiplomatsweresenthomeandthatwaskindofit.
“Inhindsightonecanindulgetoomuch,wecanbecomplacentandhopethatthebettersideofacountrywillemergeeventually.Wecannottakethatforgrantedanylonger.”
MrMartinwasspeakingalongsidehiscounterpartsfromtheNetherlandsandSlovakia,bothofwhomcalledforamoreunitedandrobustresponsefromtheEuropeanUniontoRussianaggression.
EduardHeger,theSlovakianprimeminister,toldSkyNewshiscountrycouldnotaffordUkraine,withwhichitsharesaborder,tolose.”IfUkrainefailswearenext,”hesaid.
“Iftheyfail,weknowthatRussiawillgofurther.Sothisisreallyveryvital.Andwehavetounderstand,especiallyintheEuropeanUnion,becauseweareonebodyattheendoftheday.
"WeneedtosupportUkrainebecauseiftheyfail,thenit'sgoingtothreatenus:Poland,Estonia,Lithuania,Latvia.Sothere'sseveralreasonswhyweneedtohelpthem.Butthemainisthatthey'refightingforourvalues."
MarkRutte,theNetherlandsprimeminister,saidRussia’sactionshouldspurtheEUtoleverageitseconomicpowermoreaggressivelytoensurepotentialpartnersshareitsvalues.
“FortoolongtheEUhasbeenaplayingfield,notaplayer,”hesaid.”Weneedtostepupourgame.WeareworkinghardtokeepthecoalitiontogetheronUkraine,butwehavetoleveragethestrengthoftheinternalmarket.
“Wehavethestrongestmarketinhistoryandeveryonewantstobemoreconnectedtoit,soweneedtoaskwhatwewanttogetinreturn.
“Wealsoneedtohaveastrongerforeignpolicyresponse,andthatmeansthebiggestcountriesintheEU,Italy,FranceandGermany,mayhavetogiveupsomesovereigntyovertheirforeignpolicy.Wewillofcoursehaveindividualforeignpolicybecausewearesovereignnations,butthatwhatweneedifwearetoleveragethecollectivepoweroftheEU.”
MrMartinwasalsocriticaloftheUK’sapproachtoBrexit,sayingithadmadeEUmembershipmorepopularinIreland.
“TheBrexitexperiencehasactuallydevelopedastrongerpro-EuropeanpositionbecausepeoplejustlookedatBrexitandsaidnowedon’twantthatinanyshapeorformbecauseithasnotbeenwellplannedorprepared,withthegreetedrespecttoourgoodneighbours,thathasnotlandedwellwithIrishpublicopinion.”