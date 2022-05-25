Business

UKresponsetoSalisburypoisonings’indulged’Russia,saysIrishPM|BusinessNews

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

TheBritishresponsetotheSalisburypoisonings”indulged”MoscowanddemonstratedEuropeancomplacencyaboutthesecuritythreatposedbyVladimirPutin,IrishPrimeMinisterMichealMartinhassaid.

RussianagentsattemptedtomurderformerSovietspySergeiSkripalwiththenerveagentNovichokintheWiltshiretowninMarch2018.

MrSkripal,hisdaughterYuliaandpoliceofficerNickBaileywereleftcriticallyillbytheattackbutallthreesurvived.ThreemonthslateraBritishwomanDawnSturgessdiedafterhandlingadiscardedbottlebelievedtohavecontainedNovichok.

Kremlinhintsat’globaltalks’tounblockports-followliveUkraineupdates

TheUKaccusedtwonamedGRUagentsofcarryingouttheattackandinresponseTheresaMay’sgovernmentexpelled153Russiandiplomatsandannouncedlimitedsanctions,includingadiplomaticboycottoftheRussianWorldCup.

Theattackscame12yearsaftertheassassinationofAlexanderLitvinenkoinLondonusingtheradioactiveagentpoloniumbyRussianagents.

DiscussingtheEuropeanresponsetotheinvasionofUkraineattheWorldEconomicForuminDavos,MrMartinsaidbothattackswereanexampleofEuropeannationsnotrespondingrobustlyenoughtothethreatfromMoscow.

“WhenyoulookbackatSalisbury,oryoulookatpoloniuminLondon…Iwatcheddocumentariesonthefirstrecentlyanditstruckme,thatwasapublichealthattackoncitizensofEuropeintheUnitedKingdom,”hesaid.

“Itwasterriblethattheyweredirectedtomurderanindividual,buttherewasawiderpublichealththreattomany,manypeople,andafewdiplomatsweresenthomeandthatwaskindofit.

“Inhindsightonecanindulgetoomuch,wecanbecomplacentandhopethatthebettersideofacountrywillemergeeventually.Wecannottakethatforgrantedanylonger.”

Image:
Worldleaderstakingpartinthepaneldiscussion

MrMartinwasspeakingalongsidehiscounterpartsfromtheNetherlandsandSlovakia,bothofwhomcalledforamoreunitedandrobustresponsefromtheEuropeanUniontoRussianaggression.

EduardHeger,theSlovakianprimeminister,toldSkyNewshiscountrycouldnotaffordUkraine,withwhichitsharesaborder,tolose.”IfUkrainefailswearenext,”hesaid.

“Iftheyfail,weknowthatRussiawillgofurther.Sothisisreallyveryvital.Andwehavetounderstand,especiallyintheEuropeanUnion,becauseweareonebodyattheendoftheday.

“WeneedtosupportUkrainebecauseiftheyfail,thenit’sgoingtothreatenus:Poland,Estonia,Lithuania,Latvia.Sothere’sseveralreasonswhyweneedtohelpthem.Butthemainisthatthey’refightingforourvalues.”

PleaseuseChromebrowserforamoreaccessiblevideoplayer


Davos:Zelenskyygetsstandingovation

MarkRutte,theNetherlandsprimeminister,saidRussia’sactionshouldspurtheEUtoleverageitseconomicpowermoreaggressivelytoensurepotentialpartnersshareitsvalues.

“FortoolongtheEUhasbeenaplayingfield,notaplayer,”hesaid.”Weneedtostepupourgame.WeareworkinghardtokeepthecoalitiontogetheronUkraine,butwehavetoleveragethestrengthoftheinternalmarket.

“Wehavethestrongestmarketinhistoryandeveryonewantstobemoreconnectedtoit,soweneedtoaskwhatwewanttogetinreturn.

“Wealsoneedtohaveastrongerforeignpolicyresponse,andthatmeansthebiggestcountriesintheEU,Italy,FranceandGermany,mayhavetogiveupsomesovereigntyovertheirforeignpolicy.Wewillofcoursehaveindividualforeignpolicybecausewearesovereignnations,butthatwhatweneedifwearetoleveragethecollectivepoweroftheEU.”

FollowtheDailypodcaston ApplePodcasts,GooglePodcasts,Spotify,Spreaker

MrMartinwasalsocriticaloftheUK’sapproachtoBrexit,sayingithadmadeEUmembershipmorepopularinIreland.

“TheBrexitexperiencehasactuallydevelopedastrongerpro-EuropeanpositionbecausepeoplejustlookedatBrexitandsaidnowedon’twantthatinanyshapeorformbecauseithasnotbeenwellplannedorprepared,withthegreetedrespecttoourgoodneighbours,thathasnotlandedwellwithIrishpublicopinion.”





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram