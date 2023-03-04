UN report: Modern weapons being smuggled to Haiti from US

UNITED NATIONS — Increasingly subtle weapons are being trafficked into Haiti principally from the United States and particularly from Florida amid worsening lawlessness within the impoverished Caribbean country, in accordance to a U.N. record launched Friday.

The record by way of the Vienna-based Office on Drugs and Crime mentioned a community of legal actors together with individuals of the Haitian diaspora “often source firearms from across the U.S.” and smuggle them into Haiti illegally by way of land from the neighboring Dominican Republic, by way of air together with to clandestine airstrips, however maximum often by way of sea.

“Popular handguns selling for $400-$500 at federally licensed firearms outlets or private gun shows in the U.S. can be resold for as much as $10,000 in Haiti,” the record mentioned. “Higher-powered rifles such as AK47s, AR15s and Galils are typically in higher demand from gangs, commanding correspondingly higher prices.”

The U.S Department of Homeland Security’s investigations unit reported “a surge in firearms trafficking from Florida to Haiti between 2021 and 2022” and a spokesman described the restoration of an increasing number of subtle weapons destined for Haitian ports “including .50 caliber sniper rifles, .308 rifles, and even belt-fed machine guns,” in accordance to the record.

“Weapons are frequently procured through straw man purchases in U.S. states with looser gun laws and fewer purchasing restrictions” after which transported to Florida the place they’re hid inside of shopper merchandise, digital apparatus, garment linings, frozen meals pieces or even the hull of freighters, it mentioned. “On arrival in Haiti, including major hubs such as Port-de-Paix and Port-au-Prince, cargo is offloaded and passed on to end-users via a host of intermediaries.”

The 47-page record, entitled “Haiti’s Criminal Markets: Mapping Trends in Firearms and Drug Trafficking,” cites the demanding situations of patrolling 1,771 kilometers (1,100 miles) of Haiti’s beach and a 392-kilometer (243-mile) border with the Dominican Republic with nationwide police, border and coast guard operations which can be significantly under-staffed, under-resourced and “increasingly targeted by gangs.”

The heavily-armed gangs also are concentrated on ports, highways, important infrastructure, customs places of work, police stations, courtroom properties, prisons, companies and neighborhoods, the record mentioned. And all over 2022 and early 2023 they’ve expanded their regulate over key get admission to issues to towns together with the capital Port-au-Prince.

“Many are also engaged in predatory behavior in communities under their control contributing to rising levels of extortion, sexual violence, kidnapping and fatal violence,” it mentioned, bringing up an building up in homicides from 1,615 in 2021 to 2,183 in 2022, and a doubling of kidnappings from 664 to 1,359 right through the similar length.

The U.N. record mentioned non-public safety corporations in Haiti are authorized to purchase and stay fingers, and whilst unbiased verification isn’t imaginable “specialists speculate that there could be 75,000 to 90,000 individuals working with roughly 100 private security companies across the country, at least five times the number of registered police officers.”

According to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, Haiti has lengthy been a trans-shipment hub to transfer cocaine, hashish and to a lesser extent heroin and amphetamines to the United States and the Dominican Republic. The medication most commonly input the rustic by the use of boat or airplane, arriving via public, non-public and casual ports in addition to clandestine runways.

During the 2000s, the record mentioned, drug traffickers moved unlawful airstrips from the outskirts of Port-au-Prince northward to extra remoted spaces together with Savane Diane, more or less 50 miles north of the capital.

When then-President Jovenal Moïse ordered the destruction of suspected clandestine airstrips in June 2021, UNODC mentioned “local authorities refused.” Every week later, he was once assassinated.

Since the assassination, U.N. officers mentioned gangs have grown extra tough, and gang violence has reached a degree now not observed in a long time. In December, the U.N. estimated that gangs managed 60% of Haiti’s capital, however most of the people at the streets in Port-au-Prince say that quantity is nearer to 100%.

In overdue February, the U.N. condemned a brand new surge of gang violence in central Haiti.

Haiti was once stripped of all democratically elected establishments when the phrases of the rest 10 senators expired in early January. No elections are at the horizon and Prime Minister Ariel Henry continues to plead for the deployment of international troops, a request first made in October. The global neighborhood has as a substitute opted to impose sanctions and ship army apparatus and different sources.

